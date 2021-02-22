Kerala BJP Leaders Meet PT Usha In Bid To Woo Icon To Join Party Before Elections

The Kerala BJP has been trying to persuade Olympian and former athlete PT Usha to join the saffron party ahead of the Kerala Assembly elections, sources confirmed to Republic on Monday. This comes after 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan joined the BJP recently, though his formal induction is still pending.

As per sources, PT Usha and some state BJP leaders recently met to discuss the possibility of her joining BJP, but since she is still is employed with the railways, she has neither confirmed nor denied yet.

Earlier this month, the former athlete had asked the foreign entities to not interfere in India's internal matters as the farmers' protest row took a new and foreign dimension after Rihanna, Greta Thunberg, Meena Harris, Mia Khalifa, Jay Sean, and other global celebrities remarked on it within a very short space of time. She had said, "We are proud of our own culture and heritage and are the true model of Democracy. Don't interfere in our internal matters, we know how to resolve our own issues because we are the one and only nation in the world upholding UNITY IN DIVERSITY."

BJP's Kerala push

Aiming to conquer the final southern frontier, BJP has lined up its top national leaders to be part of Vijaya Yatra from February 21 to March 7. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will flag off the party's rally at Kasargode in North Kerala on February 21 - kicking off 14 rallies and over 80 meetings, concluding at Thiruvananthapuram. The Yatra will see top BJP leaders like Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways, V K Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Shahnawaz Hussein, Khushbu Sundar, Smriti Irani, Tejasvi Surya, Meenakshi Lekhi, K Annamalai, with Home Minister Amit Shah concluding the poll rally at Thiruvananthapuram. While BJP has no footprint in Kerala, there is an intense poll battle between the Left (LDF) and Congress (UDF).

