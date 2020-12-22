Kerala BJP MLA Claims He Wasn't Informed Of Special Assembly Session Against Farm Laws

The only BJP MLA in the Kerala assembly, O. Rajagopal, alleges that he was not given any notice about a Special Assembly session on Wednesday to pass a resolution against the three Farm Laws. A special session of the Kerala Assembly is being convened to discuss the three contentious central farm laws and pass a resolution against the acts, whose repeal is being insisted upon by farmers agitating at the borders of Delhi for nearly a month.

BJP MLA not given any notice about the special session

"I have not received any notice. The government says that it is only for the purpose to reject a bill passed by the Central government, the assembly will be convened. But Centre passed the law after considering the opinion of experts, for the betterment of farmers. The present policy of Kerala government is to oppose whatever comes from Centre whether it is good for the farmer or not," said Rajagopal.

The lone MLA accused the government of doing politics over farmers and said that the present government in the state is surrounded by political farmers. He said, "They are not real farmers but farmers whose only agenda is to oppose farm laws. This is their stand on farm laws. I do not agree with the stand but I believe that the legislation brought up by the Centre is for the betterment of the farmers and I support it."

Rajagopal accused Congress of pretending to oppose the new farm laws just for the sake of politics. He said, "The Congress opposing the newly enacted farm laws for political reasons. If you ask them privately they will appreciate the laws. But for public they will pretend to oppose it. These are the tactics of the party, which is why they have been brought down. Even in Kerala, the party is at ground zero they are surviving because it is being braced by Kerala Congress and Muslim League."

Assembly sources told ANI the brief special session will discuss the three agricultural laws enacted by the centre and pass a resolution against them. The full budget session of the Kerala Assembly will be held from January 8. A decision in this regard was taken at the weekly cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

(With ANI inputs)