Kerala BJP President Surendran Holds State Govt, PFI Responsible For Murder Of RSS Worker

A day after the brutal killing of RSS worker Sreenivasan in the Palakkad district of Kerala, BJP state President K Surendran alleged BJP & RSS workers were being targeted in the state. "There have been several incidents of killings of BJP-RSS workers in the past few months. This is the second murder in the last four months in the district of Palakkad alone. Earlier, BJP worker Sanjith was brutally hacked to death in front of his parents while travelling on a motorbike. A direct nexus between the ruling dispensation and the Popular Front of India (PFI) is behind the murders," K Surendran said. The BJP state president also held the Communist Party of India (CPI) responsible for the murder, stating that they are supporting the forces against the saffron party in Kerala. Meanwhile, the RSS worker's mortal remains were brought home after the general public paid their last respects.

It is pertinent to note that a series of murders of workers belonging to the BJP and RSS have taken place in the last few months in Kerala. According to the state police, the people who have been hacked to death are not politically active but they have been mildly associated with the BJP and RSS. This means anybody can be targeted belonging to these groups, the state police claimed. Sreenivasan is survived by his wife and daughter Navneeta.

RSS leader hacked to death in Kerala

The former RSS Sharirik Shikshan Pramukh (Head of Physical training) was shot at by five to six assailants who arrived on three bikes near his shop at 1 pm. Sreenivasan died in the hospital succumbing to fatal injuries on his head and limbs an hour after the attack. Reacting to the incident, BJP alleged that Sreenivasan was attacked by Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) workers.

It is pertinent to note that this incident came within 24 hours after Subair, an SDPI worker was murdered in Kerala. The police are probing a possible link between Subair and Sreenivasan's death along with the killing of another RSS worker S Sanjith allegedly by SDPI workers in November last year. BJP president of Palakkad district, KM Haridas, has claimed that RSS outfits have no role in the murder. He alleged personal enmity led to the killing and that there was no political angle involved.

IMAGE: ANI / REPUBLICWORLD