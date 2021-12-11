Kerala BJP Prez Slams State Govt For Not Acting Against People Disrespecting CDS Gen Rawat

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kerala chief K Surendran on Friday hit out at the state government for failing to take action against people making disrespectful remarks about Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat. Surendran has also claimed that the Kerala government is "promoting sedition among the people". The state BJP chief has attacked the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government over its silence on the issue. General Bipin Rawat was killed in a chopper crash in the Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu.

"Kerala government is not taking any action against a government pleader who made unfair remarks about CDS Bipin Rawat. It's painful and evident that the state government is promoting sedition among the people," K Surendran told ANI "Many people are celebrating the tragic incident that happened in Tamil Nadu. Left people are doing a bad campaign on this and the government is still silent," he added

Karnataka CM orders strict action against offensive posts on CDS General Bipin Rawat

Meanwhile, Karanataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has announced that offensive tweets and social media posts on the tragic IAF chopper crash will not be tolerated. Bommai remarked that he condemns such messages and has asked the Karnataka police officials to take strict disciplinary legal action against the offenders. The Karnataka CM has opined that they should be booked immediately and that the crime is "absolutely unpardonable".

Offensive Tweets and Social Media posts about the tragic chopper crash in which we lost our #CDSGeneralBipinRawat will not be tolerated. I strongly condemn all such messages and have instructed our Police Officials to take strict disciplinary legal action against the offenders. — Basavaraj S Bommai (@BSBommai) December 10, 2021

They should be booked immediately as this is absolutely unpardonable. — Basavaraj S Bommai (@BSBommai) December 10, 2021

“Some persons with perverted minds have tweeted derogative, celebratory messages about the death of Chief of Defence Staff Gen Rawat. The Police Chief has been instructed to take legal action against these elements,” said Bommai during his interaction with ANI

CDS General Bipin Rawat, wife Madhulike Rawat laid to rest with full military honours

India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and his wife Madhulika Rawat were laid to rest on Friday with full military honours. The last rites were held at Brar Square Crematorium in Delhi Cantonment. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief Ministers Pushkar Singh Dhami and Arvind Kejriwal, DRDO chief Dr G Satheesh, General Rawat's family members and several others were present at the top military officer's funeral.

Apart from them, a total of 800 service personnel were in attendance for the military funeral of the CDS. CDS Rawat and his wife were accorded a 17 gun salute. Post the playing of the Last Post and Rouse by tri-services buglers, the funeral pyre was lit by family members. At the funeral, the daughters of CDS General Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat, Kritika and Tarini, performed the last rites and paid an emotional tribute to their parents.