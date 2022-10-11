Kerala: BJP Questions Delay Of Probe In Elanthoor Double Murder; Alleges CPIM Is Involved

The Kerala unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has targeted the Communist Party of India CPIM for the alleged involvement of its party members in the killing of two women in the state.

BJP came down heavily on CPIM over a suspected human sacrifice incident wherein two women were brutally killed in Pathanamthitta’s Elanthoor, PTI reported. Kerala BJP chief K Surendran stated that the main accused Bhagaval Singh has links with CPIM. Moreover, Minister of State (MoS) External Affairs V Muraleedharan raised doubts over the late response of the Kerala police and questioned as to whether the delay is due to the involvement of the ‘CPI(M) member’.

CPIM member's alleged involvement in the killing of two women

MoS Muraleedharan said that the women in Kerala are not secure and said, “The delayed response of the Kerala Police smells foul and exposes that women are not secure in Kerala. Is @pinarayivijayan Govt delaying it deliberately because of the involvement of a @CPIMKerala Member? Disgusting that @CMOKerala remains mum when two women are brutally killed.”

BJP’s Kerala Chief Surendran questioned as to why the social activists were mum on the incident and also accused CPI (M) member Bhagavanth Singh of being behind the killing. “Two women named Roselin and Padma were brutally murdered and buried by Bhagavanth Singh, a @CPIMKerala member in Thiruvalla. This horrific 'human sacrifice' happened with the help of his aide Rasheed. BJP demand a thorough investigation. Why are the social activists silent?,” he wrote on Twitter.

Twin murder in Kerala: A case of Human sacrifice

The Kerala police have taken into custody three people including a couple in a suspected case of human sacrifice, involving black magic, wherein two women were allegedly killed. The police said that the two women were ‘sacrificed’ by the accused to pay back their debts.

"During our investigation regarding the missing woman from Kadavanthara, we came to know that she was killed in that couple's house in Thiruvalla and her body was buried after being cut into pieces there. It was a human sacrifice for the financial benefit of that couple," said Kochi City Police Commissioner Nagaraju Chakilam, PTI reported.

The case of another such alleged sacrifice emerged on further interrogation, said the police. A woman was also ‘sacrificed’ in a similar manner in the same house in June, said the police.

"It was also at the same house...by the same couple...and the woman was brought by the same person. The third person had not only played an agent role (in both these cases) but was also instrumental in getting this done. He convinced the couple that this should be done," he said, PTI quoted.

Image: Twitter/@surendranbjp