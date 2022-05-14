Kerala BJP Slams CM Vijayan On Muslim Girl Humiliation Incident; 'State Being Talibanised'

Launching another attack on the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government over the issue of humiliation faced by a Muslim girl on stage in Malappuram district, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state unit president K Surendran lambasted the LDF administration's silence on the matter and stated that Kerala is rapidly becoming "Talibanised."

Speaking to reporters on Thursday regarding the issue, Kerala BJP President Surendran said, "Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has not spoken a single word after a student was publicly insulted at a religious organisation. The case was not taken up and the Child Rights Commission is also maintaining its silence. What would have happened in Kerala if it had been elsewhere? Kerala is rapidly becoming Talibanised.”

Furthermore, Surendran claimed that under CM Vijayan, Kerala government is helping terrorist forces. "Kerala is moving towards the ideology followed by Taliban with the help and knowledge of the CM. The CM and the government are helping such terrorist forces. The Chief Minister’s Department is carrying out terrorism-based activities in Kerala. The Chief Minister has double standards of working here. He is protecting all the interests of a particular section. The other category is being abused. Christians are also feeling like a minority here," he said.

'Kerala CM appeasing fundamentalists': Kerala BJP

Meanwhile, Kerala BJP Vice President Sobha Surendran also joined the attack against the state government over the viral video in which a Muslim girl student can be seen getting humiliated by a cleric over her presence on stage during a felicitation ceremony and accused CM Vijayan of attempting to appease fundamentalists in the state by maintaining his silence over the issue. While speaking to reporters, Sobha Surendran said, "People thought that there would be a statement from the Chief Minister of Kerala on this subject. Despite the reactions of the Governor of Kerala and others on this issue, the CM went ahead appeasing the fundamentalists. He was silent. He thinks that the minds of all Muslims are the same as religious fundamentalists in Kerala. That's stupid thinking."

Notably, on Wednesday, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan also expressed dismay after the shocking video pertaining to the incident surfaced. He stated that it was unfortunate that a young girl was humiliated on stage as she received an award. Moreover, Governor Khan also asserted that the incident took place simply because she was born into a Muslim family.

Kerala cleric opposes girl's presence on stage

On Tuesday, a video emerged from Kerala's Malappuram district where a Muslim cleric was seen opposing a minor girl's presence on stage at a felicitation ceremony. The incident happened when the Class 10 girl was called on stage to receive the prize for topping her class. However, the cleric objected to her presence and also rebuked some of the other officials present at the event. He remarked that if a girl is being given the honour, her parents or guardians should be called on stage instead.

"Who has invited this 10th standard girl on stage? If you repeat this, beware. Don't invite such girls. Don't you know the decision and policy? Call their guardians instead. Did you invite her?" the cleric can be heard asking.

He then went on to admonish those who called her on stage and questioned if photographs of the event will be taken. Upon being told that the images will be broadcasted, the cleric expressed his reservations over sharing the stage with the girl child.