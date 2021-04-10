Kerala: BJP Urges Govt To Take Action Against KT Jaleel Without Any 'special Privileges'

Kerala Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel, who allegedly appointed his relative KT Adeeb as the general manager of the Kerala State Minorities Development Finance Corporation Limited in 2018, has been at the receiving end of backlashe from the leaders of the opposition. The recent one among them is Bharatiya Janata Party leader & Union Minister V Muraleedharan, who questioned the Chief Minister for not taking action till now and urged the state government to do so immediately without rendering any special privileges.

"I would demand from the State government to take action against KT Jaleel and not to give him any privilege. Kerala CM has to come clean on reasons why he is unable to take any action against Jaleel," he said.

Kerala Lokayukta asks Minister to step down

A complaint was earlier filed with Kerala Lokayukta, based on which a probe was held. The report of the probe was submitted to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in which it was clearly stated that Jaleel should not continue to hold the post held by him as a member of the Council of Ministers.

"This forum is satisfied that the allegations of abuse of power, favouritism, nepotism and violation of oath of office, against KT Jaleel, have been substantiated," the report by Justice Cyriac Joseph, Lokayukta and Justice Harun-Ul-Rashid, UPA Lokayukta read. The two justices in their report, also highlighted that Jaleel to make his second-cousin Adeeb eligible for the post of the General Manager added BTech and PGDBA to the qualifications.

After Lokayukt's direction came, the Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala also demanded the resignation of Jaleel. Slamming the LDF government after Lokayukta asked Jaleel to step down, the Congress leader claimed that it was an instance of nepotism and corruption and noted that the Lokayukta had mentioned Jaleel's involvement. Chennithala urged CM Pinarayi Vijayan to ask for T Jaleel's resignation and dismiss him from the cabinet, thereby following the Lokayukta's verdict.

(Credits-ANI)