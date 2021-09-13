Kerala BJP Writes To MHA, Requests Security For Pala Bishop Over 'narcotics Jihad' Remark

Amid the furore over Pala Bishop's 'narcotics jihad' remark, the Kerala unit of BJP has written to the Union Home Ministry, requesting security for bishop Joseph Kallarangatt. In a letter to the MHA, Kerala BJP stated that the Bishop was under threat by 'extremists' who had marched to his home and threatened physical harm against him.

In the letter, State BJP general secretary George Kurian remarked that the Pala Bishop's statements were a 'reflection of the insecurity among Christians and Hindus.' The BJP leader said that after the Bishop's statements, cautioning parents against terrorism-based love jihad were criticised by the Kerala CM, extremists had threatened physical harm to him. Kurian alleged that the ruling party in the state- CPM 'wholeheartedly supported the jihadi elements' and many such people were active workers of both the CPM and the Congress.

"In this circumstance, I request you (Shah) to kindly intervene in this matter and take necessary action to protect the Bishop and the Christian community," Kurian said in his letter.

Christian girls falling prey to love jihad: Pala Bishop

On September 9, a row erupted in Kerala after Pala Bishop Mar Joseph Kallarangatt warned Christian girls from falling prey to "love jihad" and "narcotic jihad" in the state. Addressing people during a church event at Kuravilangad in Pala district, Mar Joseph Kallarangatt stated that women belonging to other communities, especially Christian girls were being trapped in 'love jihad' and being misused for terrorist activities by jihadists who wanted to end all other 'non-Muslims.' He added that politicians, socio-cultural leaders and journalists who denied 'love and narcotic jihad' had their own vested interests.

"They have realised that in a nation like India, taking up weapons and destroying others is not easy, they are using other means. Their aim is to promote their religion and end non-Muslims. They use 'love jihad' and 'narcotic jihad'," Kallarangatt said.

He added, "Jihadis, through love or other means, use women from other religions for misusing, for terrorist activities, or for economic gains...Those trying to prove that there's no 'love jihad' are trying to feign ignorance. It's not just a love marriage, it's a war strategy."

