Kerala: BJYM Workers Protest Outside Assembly Against Bill To Curtail Governor’s Powers

In view of the Kerala government seeking to curtail the Governor’s power in selecting vice chancellors of 13 state universities, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) activists, on Wednesday, took to the streets in Thiruvananthapuram against the state government's new bill.

The protests came in regards to the new bill that will dilute the Governor's powers and will empower the Kerala government to select two additional members - nominees of the state government and state higher education council - in the search committee to choose the vice-chancellors in various universities. The committee presently constitute three members, including the Governor, the University Grants Commission and the university senate’s representative.

Demanding the bill not be tabled in the Kerala Assembly on Wednesday, BJYM workers staged a protest outside the state Assembly, blocking roads. Police used force, including water cannons, to disperse the protestors and several activists, including key BJYM members, were detained.

Kerala government to present bill curtailing Governor's powers as Chancellor

A bill that the Kerala government will introduce on Wednesday in the state Assembly seeks to give the state government an upper hand in selecting vice-chancellors of all state universities. The bill came in view of the widening gap between Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The bill was cleared by the Kerala Cabinet last week and is proposed to give the government the right to select vice-chancellors for state universities.

Through this bill, the government seeks to take the powers of the Governor as he can independently take his own decisions on all matters related to the university of which he is the Chancellor. The bill came after Governor Arif Mohammad Khan constituted a three-member search committee two weeks earlier for the selection of the new Vice Chancellor of Kerala University without consulting the state government.

Notably, the Opposition Congress and BJP have criticised the Kerala government's move to limit the Governor’s powers.