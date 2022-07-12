Kerala: Bomb Hurled At RSS Office In Kannur District; Window Panes Shattered

In a shocking development on Tuesday morning, a bomb was hurled at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) office at Payyannur in the Kannur district of Kerala. As per the police, the window panes of the building were shattered in this incident. This attack took place even as the local police station was very closeby. No injuries were reported as a result of the bomb attack. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, BJP leader Tom Vadakkan held the state administration responsible for its failure to prevent such attacks.

BJP's Tom Vadakkan remarked, "It is shocking and unfortunate that the law and order situation has deteriorated to the level of hurling bombs at social organizations. And that is not acceptable in civil society. There have been attacks earlier also on RSS workers who are involved in social work and this kind of law and order situation has to be quickly dealt with. The police and the state administration are answerable for this. The people of Kerala are not going to take this lying down.

"The police's connivance is very dangerous. There are instances where the police station is 100 metres away and still nothing happens. Offices are to be protected specially in a sensitive district like Kannur. It is not been done. So that means there is not just negligence but connivance. I am sorry to say this. And the state government will be held responsible for damages to any political office in the state," he elaborated.

Here are the visuals from the RSS office:

Kerala | Visuals from RSS office in Payyannur, Kannur which was allegedly bombed early this morning, leaving the window glass broken pic.twitter.com/ALjpuXNH2K — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2022

RSS appeals to Muslim community

On July 9, RSS condemned the murder of Udaipur-based tailor Kanhaiya Lal and appealed to the Muslim community to come forward in opposing such incidents "vigorously". Addressing a press conference, RSS Akhil Bharatiya Prachaar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar stated that such incidents are not in the interest of society or the country. He opined, "There is democracy in our own country. If someone does not like something, there is a democratic way to react to it".

He added, "Hindu society is responding in a powerful, constitutional way. Muslim society is also expected to prohibit such an incident. Some intellectuals have opposed it, but Muslim society should also come forward and oppose it vigorously. Such incidents are neither in the interest of society nor in the interest of the country. It is necessary to ban it altogether".