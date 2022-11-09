Kerala Cabinet To Bring Ordinance To Remove Guv Arif Mohammad Khan From Chancellor's Post

Amid the ongoing political war in Kerala, the Pinarayi Vijayan-led state Cabinet has decided to bring in an ordinance to remove Governor Arif Mohammad Khan from the post of Chancellor. As per the sources, the State government is chalking out a plan to bring in an expert in place of the Chancellor.

The Vijayan government's decision came after Governor Mohammad sought the resignations of vice-chancellors of all nine universities in the state.

Kerala Governor directs VCs of 9 varieties to resign

The row erupted after the Supreme Court on October 21 overturned the appointment of the vice-chancellor of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University, ruling that the search committee set up by the state had been required by the University Grants Commission (UGC) to recommend a panel of at least three qualified individuals in the field of engineering science to the chancellor, but had instead sent just one name.

Khan then issued a show cause notice to the Vice Chancellors of nine universities after they refused to tender their resignation. Meanwhile, the ruling LDF announced a series of campaigns including "mass protests" against Governor Khan accusing him of making a move to implement the "Sangh Parivar agenda" in the state's universities. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan questioned the Governor's decision and stated that the Governor has been acting as a "tool of RSS".

Amid the ongoing tussle, the Kerala Governor's legal advisor and the standing counsel of the Chancellor of Universities in the state on Tuesday quit from their respective positions. Senior advocate K Jaju Babu, who was appointed as the honorary legal advisor to the Governor in February 2009, and advocate M U Vijayalakshmi, who was serving as the standing counsel of the Chancellor, vacated their respective positions.

Both of them are from the same law firm -- Babu and Babu -- and were representing the Governor in the ongoing litigation in the Kerala High Court in connection with the action taken by Governor Arif Mohammad Khan against the Kerala University Senate as well as Vice-Chancellors of 11 universities in the state.

In his letter to the Governor, Jaju Babu said, "For reasons known to you also, the moment has come for me to vacate my position. Thank you so much for the opportunities for professional and personal development that you have provided me as an honorary legal advisor, during your tenure also. I also place on record my deepest gratitude to the Principal Secretary and the entire staff of Kerala Raj Bhavan for the teamwork in dealing with all legal matters during these years."