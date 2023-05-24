Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Turns 78 On Day He Completes Seven Years In Office

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday turned 78 and leaders cutting across political lines greeted the Marxist veteran, who also completed seven years in office on the day.

President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar called Vijayan over the phone and extended birthday greetings, sources said, adding that Home Minister Amit Shah too made a call to the Kerala CM to wish him.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his wishes to Vijayan, as did Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, MLAs and MPs.

Film stars Mammootty, Mohanlal, Kamal Haasan and Suraj Venjaramoodu, writer T Padmanabhan and footballer C K Vineeth were also among those who greeted him on the occasion, they said.

However, there were no formal birthday celebrations in the state to mark the CM's birthday, even as Vijayan continued with his official work as usual, sources close to him said. As always, there is no celebration to mark the birthday, they added.

"The day is also significant as he completed seven years as chief minister of the state," they told PTI.

Vijayan, a member of the CPI(M) politburo, has been Kerala's chief minister since May 25, 2016.

On social media, people from various walks of life including political figures extended their birthday wishes to the Kerala CM.

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari wished him in a tweet. "Birthday greetings to the Chief Minister of Kerala Shri @pinarayivijayan ji. May you be blessed with good health and long life," the tweet said.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin tweeted in Malayalam to greet Vijayan. Stalin called Vijayan "dear comrade" and wished him a long life and health, in the tweet, and said Vijayan is the leader who scripted Kerala's success story through his comprehensive efforts.

Malayalam superstar Mammootty, who is close to Vijayan, shared a photo of himself with the CM on his Facebook page and wished him a happy birthday.

Veteran actor and MNM party president Kamal Haasan also took to the microblogging site to wish CM Vijayan.

"Happiest Birthday greetings to my friend and comrade @pinarayi vijayan. I join my Keralite brothers and sisters in wishing you success as you lead Kerala to further glories," he said.

State PWD minister and Vijayan's son-in-law P A Mohamed Riyas extended his greetings over social media as well.

In his FB post, Riyas described Vijayan as "comrade" and posted a photo of the CM.