Kerala Church Backs BJP Candidate After He Saves 150-year-old Church From Demolition

In poll-bound Kerala, the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church openly backed BJP leader Dr Balashankar in the constituency, revealing how he along with PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had saved the 150-year-old church from demolition during the construction of a National Highway in the Alappuzha district.

"The highway was supposed to cross through the murals of the church, cutting through it. One month ago, RSS thinker Dr. Balashankar came and said that he will protect the church under the support of the central government. He met Amit Shah, honorable Prime Minister, and Gadkari to talk about the old church, hoping to preserve it. Now Archeological Survey of India is preserving it," revealed the church Vicar.

While expressing his gratitude to the BJP leader, a local from the region shared how Dr Balashankar's intervention had saved the Alappuzha church which was home to 425 families. "We are very happy to see that our church is going to be protected. It was a big problem because the NH was going to cut it in two pieces. It is a home for 425 families. It has an ancient history, and stories to share with others. Our home was going to be demolished. Particularly the intervention of Dr. Balashankar has done a lot and we are overwhelmed. We are very thankful and we remember him in all our days," he said.

Read: Sreedharan's Entry A 'gimmick'; BJP Will Remain Marginal Player In Kerala: Cong's Tariq Anwar

Read: After Declaring 'Metro Man' Sreedharan As BJP’s Kerala CM Pick; MoS Muraleedharan Retracts

BJP announces CM face in Kerala

Meanwhile, the saffron party's Kerala chief K Surendran on Thursday announced "Metro Man" E Sreedharan as BJP's CM face in the upcoming polls. Sreedharan had officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kerala in the presence of Union Minister RK Singh at Changaramkulam's 'Vijaya Yatra' in February 25. Strategizing BJP's rule, he said that the focus of the saffron party will be to remove Kerala from the debt trap, develop infrastructure.

"Now that I am free, all my assignments are over and I thought I will be useful to the state if I join the BJP. BJP will be able to access the central government's resources. In the last 20 years, not a single industry has come to Kerala and there is a high level of unemployment. No industry has come because the environment in Kerala not conducive. We want to create a congenial environment. These ideas made me join BJP," he had said while speaking to RepublicTv.

Kerala will go to polls on April 6, with the results being announced on May 2.

Read: 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan Officially Joins BJP Ahead Of Kerala Assembly Polls

Read: Congress Makes Big Claim On 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan Joining BJP Before Kerala Polls