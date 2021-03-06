Kerala CM Accuses Central Agencies Of Taking Up 'election Campaign', Furthering BJP Agenda

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday lashed out at the Centre, accusing it of misusing the central agencies to attack the CPI(M)-led government in the state ahead of the assembly elections. Blaming the agencies for executing 'Congress and BJP's agenda of destroying the KIIFB', Vijayan also slammed the Customs Department over their statements citing his alleged role in the gold and dollar smuggling case.

"After the declaration of Assembly polls, central investigation agencies' attacks have intensified. They have taken up election campaign and are executing Congress and BJP's agenda of destroying KIIFB. ED's action against KIIFB and Customs' statement in High Court are examples," he said.

"Customs Commissioner, who isn't party to gold smuggling case, included portions of confidential statement by accused (Swapna Suresh) in his statement in High Court. He has also leveled allegations against Kerala Speaker & Ministers to defame LDF govt," he added.

'CM involved in gold scam': Swapna Suresh

His statement on Customs comes after kingpin in the Kerala gold smuggling case-- Swapna Suresh made shocking revelations against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his aides. As per sources, she informed the Customs Department during her interrogation that Vijayan was 'very much' involved in the gold and dollar smuggling cases and carried out several illegal monetary transactions. The 'shocking revelations' were shared by the customs department today in the Kerala High Court yesterday.

According to the affidavit submitted to the Kerala High Court, the CM was in direct touch with the UAE Consulate General in the dollar scam. Suresh also stated that 3 other cabinet ministers, along with Kerala Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan were directly involved in the gold smuggling case. Moreover, as per the Customs Department, CM Vijayan and the Speaker had 'questionable financial transactions' with the UAE consulate.

Meanwhile, when it comes to ED's probe into the masala bond issuance by the KIIFB, Vijayan complained to the Election Commission of India on Wednesday alleging that the Model Code of Conduct is being 'torpedoed' at the instance of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan writes a letter to Chief Election Commissioner, seeking intervention in the matter of ED summons to officers of Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board; says model code of conduct is being 'torpedoed at the instance of some Union Ministers'. pic.twitter.com/uo9z4RHEub — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2021

