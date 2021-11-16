Kerala CM Accuses Centre Of 'encroaching Upon Powers Of States', Urges MPs To Intervene

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Monday that economic and welfare activities undertaken by state governments are getting affected due to the "encroachment upon the power of states by the Centre". The Kerala CM alleged that the Union government has always limited the rights of states over the country's resources.

CM Vijayan, while addressing MPs in Thiruvananthapuram, on Monday, said that BJP-ruled states also have complaints on such matters.

Speaking ahead of the winter session of Parliament, Vijayan said, "Centre is continuously encroaching upon the powers of the states. It does not consider the interests of the state. The Centre also limits the right of the states to the general economic resources of the country, hindering their development and welfare activities. Even states ruled by the Centre's ruling party are raising such issues."

'Kerala should get Rs 2,412 crore as Sectoral Specific Grant'

Further urging all the MPs to intervene in the matter, The Kerala chief minister said that the development and welfare activities in the state should be carried forward in a good manner.

Hitting out at the Centre for not considering the interest of Kerala regarding food grains, rubber price, coastal protection, rehabilitation, and others, he said that the union government took the responsibility of the GST arrears and the vaccination but did not address other issues which are directly under the Centre. He added that the states should be provided with the GST compensation after July 2022 for the upcoming five years.

He claimed that Kerala should get Rs 2,412 crore as Sectoral Specific Grant and Rs 1,100 crore as State Specific Grant as recommended by the 15th Finance Commission.

'MPs should support Kerala's Silverline rail project'

Speaking about the state government's ambitious high-speed Silverline rail project, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that there is cooperation in some areas and the MPs should try to expand it further supporting for pushing the rail project.

Calling it an important indispensable project for the future of the state, he said that it will play an important role in the development of the state.

The rail project which will be connecting Kasaragod and Thiruvananthapuram is expected to reduce the travelling time to around 4 hours.

(With inputs from PTI, Image: PTI)