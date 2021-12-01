Kerala CM Accuses Centre Of Ignoring Infrastructure Development Projects Like SilverLine

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday, December 1, said that the Centre was not considerate about the needs of the state with respect to infrastructure development projects including the SilverLive, Railway Zone, Sabari rail line, K-RAIL, Sabarimala Airport, CCJ development, operation of international airlines at CNN, and AIIMS. CM Vijayan stated that the LDF (Left Democratic Front) government stands committed to Kerala's development and they will continue to put in efforts to achieve the same.

Stating that the Centre's negligence towards Kerala's developmental projects which is supported by a coalition of BJP-Extremists-INC is an insult to the spirit of cooperative federalism, CM Vijayan wrote on Twitter, "Those who torpedo the State's development should take a lesson from the previous assembly election results."

Earlier, inaugurating a protest staged against the Centre's negligence behaviour towards the needs of the state, the Chief Minister on Tuesday said that in Kerala, improvements in sectors like health and education were a thorn in the side of its rivals including UDF and BJP.

He further informed that initially many projects were supported by the Centre like the SilverLine but currently they are being ignored because of BJP's opposition to Kerala.

CM Pinarayi Vijayan said that projects like the SilverLine which the Centre had initially supported was now being ignored probably due to the BJP in Kerala's opposition.

The Chief Minister also alleged that many projects require the Centre's assistance which was being delayed or not being provided as it was Kerala, a non-BJP state. Providing details on the protest, he stated that it was a way to highlight the Centre's negligence witnessed by the state.

The Kerala government further hopes that the Centre might change its stance towards the development of the state.

SilverLine project

Kerala's SilverLine project is a semi-high-speed railway system aimed at reducing travel time between the state’s northernmost tip, Kasargod district, and Thiruvananthapuram in the south, a distance of nearly 600km.

Earlier in July, CM Vijayan had met with the Union Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw and discussed the proposed Angamaly-Sabari railway line, light metro rail projects at Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode.

Chief Minister wrote on Twitter, "K-RAIL's Silver Line will reduce travel time between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasargod to less than 4 hours. Along with Angamali - Sabari & Thalassery - Mysore lines discussed Kerala's semi-high speed rail line with Shri. @AshwiniVaishnaw Ji and requested approval for the DPR."

