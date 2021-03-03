Kerala CM Complains To EC Over ED's KIIFB Probe; Blames Sitharaman For 'MCC Violation'

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan complained to the Election Commission of India on Wednesday over the ED's probe into the masala bond issuance by the KIIFB. Established in 1999, the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board's mandate is to channelise funds for critical and large public infrastructure projects in the state. In a letter addressed to Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora, Vijayan alleged that the Model Code of Conduct is being torpedoed at the instance of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Contending that officials of the KIIFB are being repeatedly summoned by the ED, he linked this action to a speech made by Sitharaman on February 28.

Vijayan highlighted that the Union Finance Minister had attacked the functioning of the KIIFB during her address at a BJP rally. According to the CPI(M) leader, the ED's powers are being misused with an aim to create a smear campaign against the state government. He sought the EC's intervention to ensure that the Central investigative agencies act in a "politically neutral manner".

Read: 'He Doesn't Understand The Waters Of Kerala': Pinarayi Vijayan Hits Out At Rahul Gandhi

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan writes a letter to Chief Election Commissioner, seeking intervention in the matter of ED summons to officers of Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board; says model code of conduct is being 'torpedoed at the instance of some Union Ministers'. pic.twitter.com/uo9z4RHEub — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2021

Read: Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Remarks On KIIFB 'utter Foolishness', Says Kerala Minister

Kerala Assembly polls

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly election, the CPI(M)-led Left Front swept the 140-member Assembly by bagging 91 seats. In contrast, the candidates of the UDF could win from only 47 constituencies. On the other hand, BJP failed to make an impact with only O Rajagopal winning from the Nemom constituency. Subsequently, CPI(M) leader Pinarayi Vijayan was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Kerala on May 25, 2016.

The UDF's campaign in the 2019 General Election received a shot in the arm after Rahul Gandhi decided to contest from the Wayanad parliamentary constituency as well. Ultimately, the result was in favour of UDF which won 19 out of the 20 Lok Sabha seats. However, the Left Front again showcased their strength in the local body polls held in December 2020 by winning 7,262 seats as against that of UDF and NDA that could win 5,893 and 1,182 seats respectively.

Announcing the dates of the Assembly polls on February 26, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora mentioned that 18.68 crore persons will decide the fate of 824 seats in the aforesaid 4 States and one Union Territory at 2.7 lakh polling stations. The voting will take place at 40,771 polling stations in a single phase on April 6. On the other hand, the election results will be declared on May 2.

Read: Cong MLA Slams Pinarayi Vijayan, Calls Him 'most Fascist & Undemocratic CM Of Kerala'