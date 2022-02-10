Kerala CM Condemns Hijab Row, Says 'communal Venom Being Injected Into Kids' Minds'

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday condemned the ongoing Hijab row and said that attempts are being made to inject ‘communal venom’ in the minds of children. Vijayan slammed the development in the neighbouring state of Karnataka and said that the row over Muslim girls' rights to wear the hijab in educational institutions was not good for secularism. The CM also commented on the alleged social media campaign against Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and termed it a communal attack.

Responding to a question on the Hijab controversy in Karnataka, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said that he condemned the whole row of communal attacks. "Our educational institutions should become a fertile ground for secularism. Instead, efforts are on to inject communal venom into the minds of the children. It is very dangerous," the CM said.

Earlier on Wednesday, CPI(M) MP Elamaram Kareem wrote a letter to Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan demanding an urgent intervention in the Hijab row. The MP from Kerala alleged that the BJP government was responsible for the controversy and row was causing deliberate division among students. He called out the controversy as a way to create ‘communal polarisation’, and said that disallowing Hijabs were ‘misleading’ as it has been used in schools and other institutions before. He said that it was not ‘violating a common dress code’ and the matter needed to be stopped.

Kerala CM slams attacks on Shah Rukh Khan

Meanwhile, CM Vijayan opined that the social media campaign against Shah Rukh Khan was a communal attack. He termed it a serious issue and urged people to take steps to protect secularism in the country. The CM added that Khan paid respectful homage to late Mangeshkar and it was not done secretly. He said that the whole row was a mere show of attack on secularism.

Karnataka Hijab controversy

Earlier in January, protests over wearing of the hijab began at the Government Girls PU college in Udupi when six students alleged that they were not allowed to attend classes for insisting on wearing the headscarf. Muslim girls wearing the hijab to class were opposed by right-wing groups in Udupi and Chikkamagaluru.

As a counter-protest, a group of boys at the Government Pre-University College in Kundapur went to college sporting saffron shawls in protest against some girls attending classes wearing the hijab. On Saturday, the Karnataka government banned clothes that "disturb equality, integrity and public order". According to the order, "In the event of the administrative committee not selecting a uniform, clothes which disturb equality, integrity, and public law and order should not be worn."

In Udupi, protests spread across the state with staff banning the hijab. Many students took the order into a confrontational turn by showing up in saffron scarves and shouting slogans. Primary and Secondary Education Minister B.C. Nagesh had mentioned that under the Karnataka Educational Act 2013 and 2018, the rules were framed which empowered educational institutions to prescribe uniforms for school/PU college students. A circular based on these rules was issued by the department, that appealed to students to follow uniform rules prescribed by colleges till the High Court pronounced its verdict in the matter.

Image: ANI/ PTI