Kerala CM Criticizes Move To Scrap Malabar Rebellion Leaders From List Of Freedom Fighters

Days after it was reported that the names of people who participated in the 1921 Malabar Rebellion shall be removed from the list of the country's freedom fighter's list, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan criticized this move by the Centre. While stating that this move was made by those without any clue about the fight against the British in India, the Kerala CM said that Variyamkunnath Kunjahammed Haji, the leader of the rebellion who was executed by the British, and others who were part of the movement had been recognized as freedom fighters.

Kerala CM: 'It cannot be denied'

CM Pinarayi Vijayan said, “It cannot be denied that the 1921 revolt was against the British. Later, the revolt against landlords who used to help the British started. It’s true that some had tried to take advantage of the situation."

When asked about the allegation by the BJP and the RSS that the rebellion was one of the first manifestations of the Taliban mindset in India, the Kerala Chief Minister said that Variyamkunnath and others were recognized as freedom fighters. Noting that there were many forms of the freedom struggle such as Satyagraha, non-cooperation movement, farmers movement, and armed protests, he said that all had one aim, that is to oust the British. “Just because they had various opinions on the system of rule after the ousting of the British, it doesn’t mean that they were not part of the freedom struggle,” he added.

The CPI(M) and the Congress in Kerala had criticized the Union government following some media reports that a three-member panel of the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR) sought removal of 387 martyrs, including Variyamkunnath and Ali Musliyar, from a book on the martyrs of the freedom struggle.

While a section in Kerala hails Variyamkunnath as a leader who died fighting against British colonialism, Hindu right-wing groups claim he was a leader of fanatics who targeted Hindus in Eranadu and Valluvanadu taluks in south Malabar in 1921.

Earlier on Saturday, CM Pinarayi had stressed the need for an organized movement with a definite political conviction to eliminate the menace of casteism, communalism, and economic inequality rooted in the society. These social evils are still posing challenges to the progress of the land and peaceful life of people, he said in a Facebook post marking the birth anniversary of social reformer and renaissance leader Ayyankali, who had fought for the rights of Dalits.

