'Kerala CM Is Agoraphobic, Intruding In People's Peace,' Says Congress' Ramesh Chennithala

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala tore into the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan claiming that the CM is turning into a threat and that his governance continues to interfere with the freedom and peace of the people of Kerala.

The Congress leader remembered an incident last week in which a family travelling home from a baptism celebration in Kottayam was allegedly halted on their way for almost an hour by the Kerala Police, that is under the CM Vijayan government.

“The whole town was facing restrictions for 14 hours owing to Vijayan’s presence. The gates of hospitals were closed for hours. Many were trapped on roads unable to get to hospitals. The people were suffering,” he pointed out.

During a press conference, Congress leader Chennithala stated that, "The Chief Minister is tormented by agoraphobia. The common people of Kerala are turning victims of Vijayan's extreme fear. It is for the first time in history that Kerala is facing a ban on black masks and shawls. The state is seeing a Chief Minister who is cowering in fear to step outside due to protests staged by the opposition."

Kerala gold smuggling case: Accused Swapna Suresh alleges involvement of CM Vijayan & his family

CM Pinarayi Vijayan's security was beefed up on June 11 in response to the opposition's rising demands for his resignation.

On June 12, Congress workers protested in the Palakkad area, dressed in black and waving black balloons and flags, demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, days after prime accused Swapna Suresh made allegations against him in the gold smuggling case. Kerala Congress president K Sudhakaran had already urged a court-monitored investigation into Swapna Suresh's charges.

On July 5, 2020, when 30kg of gold concealed in diplomatic baggage that was addressed to a person at the UAE consulate, was seized by custom officials at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport, the gold smuggling case came to light. Subsequently, Swapna Suresh, an ex-Consulate employee working as the manager of the Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited and CM’s former Principal Secretary M Sivasankar were also arrested in this case. They are both now out on bail.

On June 11, BJP and Congress supporters waved black flags at the Kerala Chief Minister in a few locations around the state. Following this, it was agreed that the Chief Minister would be accompanied on his journey by a 40-member security force. One pilot vehicle will have five persosnnel, two commando vehicles will have 10, and the quick response team will have eight. Apart from that, a pilot and escort had been dispatched. This is in addition to the security provided for the Chief Minister's appearances.

Gold scam accused Swapna Suresh further claimed that Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is connected to the gold smuggling scandal. She also alleged that CM Vijayan's wife, Kamala, and their daughter, Veena, are involved in the controversy.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: PTI/Facebook@RAMESH CHENNITHALA