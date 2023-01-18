Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Calls For 'new Resistance' Against BJP Rule

Khammam (Telangana): Accusing the BJP-ruled Centre of 'undoing' the foundations of the nation's democracy, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday called for a 'new resistance' to protect secularism, democracy and the Constitution and said people's unity has to emerge against the communal agenda that seeks to divide the country.

Addressing a public meeting organised by K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS here, the veteran CPI(M) leader alleged that the Centre was constantly "trying to destroy" the country's federal structure and it was using the offices of Governors to target non-BJP state governments.

This mammoth rally is being held at a time when the basic tenets of our Constitution are facing a series of threats from the people who are at the helm of affairs at the Centre, he said.

"I hope that today, in Khammam, the land of people's resistances, we will have the beginning of a new resistance, a resistance to secure the ideals that we fought for in our freedom struggle. A resistance to protect our secularism, our democracy, our Constitution and thereby our nation," Vijayan said.

Without directly naming BJP, Vijayan said there is a "peculiar situation" in which a political formation that was not part of our national freedom struggle is in power in the country.

Charging that the followers of those who tendered unconditional apologies to the colonisers and promised to serve the imperial crown are at the helm of affairs today, he said they have been and remain "antagonistic" to the values of the anti-colonial struggle.

"Since those in power now were not part of our collective struggles then, they do not know the values on which India has been built as a sovereign, democratic, republic. So, they seek to alter the basic structures on which our modern nation has been built," the Kerala Chief Minister further said.

Further sharpening his attack against the BJP-led Union government, the Marxist veteran said by signing various international defence agreements, the Centre goes against the concept of sovereignty.

By allowing the concentration of wealth through consistent appeasement of corporates, they go against the concept of socialism and by seeking to replace parliamentary democracy with presidential form of governance, they go against the concept of democracy, he contended.

Enacting laws that divide the people on communal lines, as in the case of the Citizenship Amendment Act, the Centre has thwarted the concept of secularism, he alleged.

Accusing the Centre of having a mission to make India a 'unitary state', he said slogans such as 'One Nation One Tax', 'One Nation One Uniform', 'One Nation One Election' are all attacks on federal structure.

Alleging that the Union government is consciously trying to destroy the country's federal structure, Vijayan said laws are being enacted repeatedly by the Parliament on subjects in the State List in the Constitution, be it law and order, agriculture, cooperation, power or so on.

Bills that infringe upon the rights of the states are being enacted into laws even without seeking the opinion of state governments, he said, adding that even while entering into international agreements that affect the states, they are not being informed.

When states try to mobilise resources through additional alternative sources, the Centre intervenes and sabotages such moves and even the funds that are made available to the state by the Constitution too are denied, he said.

"Such attacks are most acute in the states that are ruled by governments that are opposed to the BJP-RSS combine ruling the Union. We are seeing it in Telangana, as well as in Kerala," he said.

Apparently referring to the ongoing tussle of his government with Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on various issues, he said attacks against the states' rights and powers are being carried out even by politically misusing the office of Governor.

"Widespread efforts are on to take control of the higher education sector through the Governors, in their capacity as Chancellors. Assent to legislations that have been enacted by the State Legislatures are being withheld. Such affronts on the supremacy of State Legislatures weaken not just our federal structure, but even our democracy too," he pointed out.

Democracy should be protected, if the values that we fought for are to be secured and there is no option but to resist these moves more unitedly, he said.

Governments that have come to power in the states by winning a majority in the assembly elections are being toppled through horse trading, he alleged.

"Such unethical efforts to form governments in the states weaken the very foundations of our democracy, which is based on a multi-party system. Such a multi-party system is essential, if we are to preserve and promote our diversities, while remaining united as one," Vijayan added.

He also criticised the BJP government for its alleged effort to portray Hindi as a national language by sidelining other regional languages and for its alleged bid to destroy judicial autonomy.

The Chief Minister termed Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's recent criticism against the Supreme Court striking down the NJAC Act of 2015 as "unfortunate".

Stating that India's identity as a democratic and secular country was "moulded in the fire of our anti-colonial struggle", he said the concept of nation that is inclusive of different languages and cultures emerged during our national movement.

"Right now, these very characteristics of India are under a grave threat. The threat is posed by the present generation of those who were sycophants of the empire and betrayers of our struggles. It was those betrayers who murdered the father of our nation," he further alleged.

He claimed that Gandhiji was a practising Hindu and was killed by the proponents of Hindutva.

"That is ample proof that Hindutva is not the same as, or even related to Hinduism, the religion. Resorting to Hindutva, efforts are on to create communal polarisation in the country," he said, adding that by creating polarisation, a last-ditch effort is being made to diffuse the public anger against the misplaced policies of the Union government.

To create better living conditions, there is a need to unite the ordinary and the poor and forge people's unity against the communal agenda that seeks to divide us, he added.

The meet was also attended by leaders including AAP's Arvind Kejriwal and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

