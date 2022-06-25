Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Condemns Alleged Attack On Rahul Gandhi's Wayanad Office

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condemned the alleged vandalism of Rahul Gandhi's Wayanad office by the Students' Federation of India (SFI) and said that it is a wrong tendency to resort to violence.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan took to his Twitter on Friday and strongly condemned the violence against the former Congress president's office in Wayanad and assured that strict action will be taken against the culprits. He also said that everyone in the country has the freedom of speech and the right to protest in a democratic manner and it’s a wrong tendency for such protests to turn violent.

"In our country, everyone has the right to air their opinions and protest democratically. However, that shouldn't result in an excess. It is a wrong tendency. Strict action will be taken against the culprits," CM Vijayan said in his tweet.

Strongly condemn the offence on @RGWayanadOffice. In our country everyone has the right to air their opinions and protest democratically. However, that shouldn't result in excess. It is a wrong tendency. Strict action will be taken against the culprits. — Pinarayi Vijayan (@pinarayivijayan) June 24, 2022

Notably, on Friday, Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi's office in his constituency in Kerala was allegedly vandalised by the Communist Party of India's (Marxist) student wing Students' Federation of India (SFI). According to the reports, a protest march was organised by SFI on Friday that turned violent as a group of activists allegedly entered the Lok Sabha member's office in Wayanad and vandalised it. Responding to the alleged attack by its student wing, the Kerala government on Friday night ordered a high-level probe by an ADGP-rank officer and suspended Kalpetta Deputy Superintendent of Police pending enquiry.

We protest against the @cpimspeak and @SFI_CEC goons' violence in @RahulGandhi's office in Wayanad. @pinarayivijayan owes an explanation to the people why this criminal gang is being allowed to roam around freely. What was his police doing while such vandalism was going on? pic.twitter.com/fRNAM9168W — Congress Kerala (@INCKerala) June 24, 2022

'Congress has capacity to smash any office of CPIM': KPCC chief

The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief K Sudhakaran also condemned the alleged attack on his party leader's office and called it "heinous". Speaking to reporters on the alleged violence, he said, "This is a dirty job that not even the kids in the market do. We are not surprised that all this is happening in our country... It is good that the CM has condemned this. This is the first time he has said so."

Kochi | The attack on Rahul Gandhi's office is heinous. This is a dirty job that not even the kids in the market do. We are not surprised that all this is happening in our country. We've seen, heard, experienced and survived a lot of things like this: KPCC President K Sudhakaran pic.twitter.com/veovJtCAHR — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2022