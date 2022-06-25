Last Updated:

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Condemns Alleged Attack On Rahul Gandhi's Wayanad Office

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan condemned the alleged attack on Rahul Gandhi's office in Wayanad by SFI & said that strict action will be taken against the culprits

Written By
Ajay Sharma
Kerala

Image: PTI/ANI


Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condemned the alleged vandalism of Rahul Gandhi's Wayanad office by the Students' Federation of India (SFI) and said that it is a wrong tendency to resort to violence.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan took to his Twitter on Friday and strongly condemned the violence against the former Congress president's office in Wayanad and assured that strict action will be taken against the culprits. He also said that everyone in the country has the freedom of speech and the right to protest in a democratic manner and it’s a wrong tendency for such protests to turn violent. 

"In our country, everyone has the right to air their opinions and protest democratically. However, that shouldn't result in an excess. It is a wrong tendency. Strict action will be taken against the culprits," CM Vijayan said in his tweet.

Notably, on Friday, Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi's office in his constituency in Kerala was allegedly vandalised by the Communist Party of India's (Marxist) student wing Students' Federation of India (SFI). According to the reports, a protest march was organised by SFI on Friday that turned violent as a group of activists allegedly entered the Lok Sabha member's office in Wayanad and vandalised it. Responding to the alleged attack by its student wing, the Kerala government on Friday night ordered a high-level probe by an ADGP-rank officer and suspended Kalpetta Deputy Superintendent of Police pending enquiry.

READ | Assam floods: Rahul asks party workers to assist in rescue, rehabilitation operations

'Congress has capacity to smash any office of CPIM': KPCC chief

The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief K Sudhakaran also condemned the alleged attack on his party leader's office and called it "heinous". Speaking to reporters on the alleged violence, he said, "This is a dirty job that not even the kids in the market do. We are not surprised that all this is happening in our country... It is good that the CM has condemned this. This is the first time he has said so."

READ | Rahul asks PM to address concerns of those affected by SC order on ESZs

"Congress has the capacity and strength to smash any office of the CPIM. We do not think that way because it is not a step towards democracy. We have the capacity to do that. If they play too much, we will play too. Then we are not responsible for whatever happens," he said, reported ANI.

READ | Kerala gold smuggling: Swapna Suresh quizzed by ED for 6 hrs; to appear again on June 23
READ | Kerala gold smuggling case: Swapna Suresh interrogated by ED for 2nd consecutive day
READ | ADGP to probe attack on Rahul Gandhi's office, Kerala govt suspends Kalpetta DSP
Tags: Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, Rahul Gandhi
First Published:
COMMENT