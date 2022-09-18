Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Felicitated By Karnataka Counterpart Basavaraj Bommai

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday met his Karnataka counterpart Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday at the latter's home office-- Krishna in Bengaluru. Karnataka CM Bommai felicitated the Kerala CM who came to discuss the SilverLine railway issue with him.

According to Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, he and his counterpart from Kerala had a "fruitful" meeting on Sunday in Bengaluru. Bommai said that he and CM Vijayan discussed various inter-state issues and those of mutual interest.

#BREAKING | Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan was felicitated by Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, in Bengaluru

Tune in here - https://t.co/fyBXoa0vac pic.twitter.com/P6hvjvmwPY — Republic (@republic) September 18, 2022

Had a fruitful meeting with Shri @pinarayivijayan, the Chief Minister of Kerala. Various issues of inter state and mutual interest were discussed. pic.twitter.com/NsbIxXHscQ — Basavaraj S Bommai (@BSBommai) September 18, 2022

Republic TV has learned that the agenda of the meeting between the Chief Ministers was to discuss the SilverLine railway project. It is pertinent to mention that Kerala had put forward the suggestion to extend its semi-high-speed rail to Karnataka at the southern zonal council in Kerala's Kovalam which was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Accordingly, on Sunday, a meeting was organised for discussion over Pinarayi Vijayan's proposal to extend the SilverLine project to Karnataka's Mangaluru.

Kerala's SilverLine project

The ambitious SilverLine project, praised as the biggest project by the Kerala government, will be developed over a stretch of 540 km from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod. The Pinarayi Vijayan-led government is claiming that the project will provide better connectivity as well as employment. Starting from the state capital, SilverLine trains will have stoppages at Kollam, Chengannur, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Tirur, Kozhikode and Kannur before reaching Kasaragod.

However, the SilverLine project-- a joint venture of the Kerala government and the Railway Ministry for developing railway infrastructure in the southern state, is being opposed by the Congress-led UDF, which has been alleging that it was "unscientific and impractical" and will put a huge financial burden on the state.