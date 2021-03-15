Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Files Nomination Papers For Kerala's Dharmadam Constituency

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who is contesting the April 6 Assembly polls in the state from Dharmadam constituency, filed his nomination papers on Monday morning. Vijayan, who submitted two sets of papers, arrived at the Kannur collectorate at around 11 AM following COVID-19 protocols.

Submitted my nomination as Dharmadam's LDF candidate. Development and welfare projects implemented over the last 5 years need to be strengthened further. We will stand with the people to ensure a prosperous Kerala. People wholeheartedly say #LDFforSure and we are confident. pic.twitter.com/2eXWaTWgYD — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) March 15, 2021

The Marxist veteran, wearing a face shield, mask and gloves, was accompanied by party leaders, including CPI(M)'s Kannur district secretary M V Jayarajan. This is the second time Vijayan is contesting from Dharmadam constituency.

(Image Credits: Twitter/@vijayanpinarayi)

