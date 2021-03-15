Last Updated:

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Files Nomination Papers For Kerala's Dharmadam Constituency

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, who is contesting the April 6 Assembly polls in the state from Dharmadam constituency, filed his nomination papers on Monday.

Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who is contesting the April 6 Assembly polls in the state from Dharmadam constituency, filed his nomination papers on Monday morning. Vijayan, who submitted two sets of papers, arrived at the Kannur collectorate at around 11 AM following COVID-19 protocols.

The Marxist veteran, wearing a face shield, mask and gloves, was accompanied by party leaders, including CPI(M)'s Kannur district secretary M V Jayarajan. This is the second time Vijayan is contesting from Dharmadam constituency. 

