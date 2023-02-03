Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Fumes After Congress MLA Accuses CPI(M) Of Having Mafia Links

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan turned furious at Congress legislator Dr Mathew Kuzhalnadan after he moved an adjournment motion notice to discuss the Karunagapally drug trafficking case on Thursday, February 2.

Kuzhalnadan alleged that the ruling CPI(M) and its leaders' cadres are engaged in unwanted activities and the situation is getting dire as even the ministers encourage their acts.

Karunagapally drug trafficking case: What happened?

Kuzhalnadan sought a discussion on an incident wherein a CPI(M) councilor A.Shahnawaz, last month was suspended by his own Alappuzha district party unit, after his lorry found with banned tobacco products was seized in which the police recovered 1,25,000 pan masala packets in 98 sacks at Karunagappally on January 8.

Shahnawaz, who first denied to acknowledge the two arrested people, later turned out to be his close associates.

However, later their pictures from Shahnawaz's birthday party were found, and the party then took action. The party ousted two members of the youth wing of the CPI(M) and suspended A.Shahnawaz.

Heated argument in the Assembly

The Kerala Assembly witnessed angry exchanges between the state government and the opposition after the Congress legislator alleged that CPI(M) had connections with the mafia.

Following this, CM Pinarayi Vijayan turned aggressive and said that just because someone is a legislator, it does not give that person the authority to speak ridiculous things about a party like CPI(M) and that this would not be accepted. He further added that there should be a “limit to everything” and it should not be crossed.

Leader of Opposition V.D.Satheesan stood up and said that he only asked Kuzhalnadan to present this issue in the Assembly and the latter has only stated what the facts are.

'Investigation underway,' says State Excise Minister

In connection with the same, State Excise Minister M. B. Rajesh said that the investigation is underway and action shall be taken against the accused. However, the Opposition cannot just claim who the accused is and the arrests will not take place on their demands.

Stating the problem, Rajesh said that currently, the Opposition is down politically and is not functioning constructively.

The entire Opposition walked out after the speaker did not allow the discussion on the adjournment motion.