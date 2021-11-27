Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF Govt Faces Heat From Ally CPI For Police Excesses

CM Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government faced backlash by its second-biggest ally in the state, the Communist Party of India on Saturday. Bashing the government on the ongoing events in the state, the CPI attacked them in an editorial published in its party paper ‘Janayugam’ and raised questions about the functioning of the Kerala government about the current state of affairs, highlighting rising incidents of police excesses.

The CPI editorial states that "it was extremely sad that those who are to take care of the society are not doing so and have gravely tarnished the image of the Left government in a very poor way." It further bashed the working of the LDF administration and officials in various ministries and condemned the functioning of the CPI government.

CPI censures actions of the CM Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government

It further cited the previous situations in which the police have been caught off guard, as in the fake antique merchant case, in which even high police officers were complacent. The editorial also criticised the recent case involving the police officer's handling of a young law student's complaint, claiming that the official's actions led to the student's suicide after she was subjected to stress at her husband's home.

The editorial recounts the behaviour of the same accused police officer in a separate case, in which he bungled the investigation of the suicide of another young housewife and issued a weird order requesting that the dead body be carried to his house so that the inquest report could be prepared.



The CPI raised concern that, despite a superior official's investigation into this police officer's actions, which recommended suspension, no action was taken. Many people have been left perplexed as to what was going on and it tainted not only the police department's image but also the democratic society as a whole.

The editorial further added that the LDF government must handle these matters appropriately and that it must be done. The party's wrath has been directed at CM Vijayan, who has avoided the media and the Assembly floor during his second tenure as the chief minister. Amid the jabs from the Congress-led Opposition, CM has remained silent on speaking up on the issues, which should be addressed by him.

With agency inputs

Image: PTI