Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan To Meet PM Modi In Delhi Tomorrow

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter's residence in New Delhi on Tuesday, official sources said here on Monday.

The meeting is being held at a time when Vijayan's government is trying to find a way to address the issue of eco-sensitive zones (ESZ) around the protected forest areas in the southern state.

Sources in the Chief Minister's Office here said that the ESZ issue is likely to be discussed during the meeting between Vijayan and Modi as it has caused widespread protests by people living near the protected forest areas.

The delay in getting the Central government's clearance for the semi-high speed rail project SilverLine connecting Kasaragod in the north to Thiruvananthapuram in the south, and the financial crisis that has gripped the state during the time of COVID-19 pandemic are also likely to figure in the meeting.

The state government has blamed the occurrences of natural disasters and pandemic, distorted policies of the Centre, the implementation of the GST without much contemplation, delayed distribution of GST compensation and imposition of cuts in the borrowing limit of the state by the Union government for the economic crisis.

The Chief Minister will be accompanied by Chief Secretary V P Joy for the meeting, the sources said.

