Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Writes To PM Modi On Language Row, Seeks Intervention

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention in the recommendation of a Parliamentary panel to make Hindi the medium of instruction in all technical and non-technical higher educational institutions.

According to a recent recommendation by a parliamentary committee, the medium of instruction at technical and non-technical higher education institutions, such as IITs, should be Hindi in Hindi-speaking states, and in other parts of India their respective local language. It further recommended the use of English be made optional.

CM Vijayan writes to PM Modi

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, in his letter to PM Modi, said that as there are several languages spoken in the nation and no single language can be referred to as the national tongue, Hindi cannot be mandated as the primary language of teaching in higher educational institutions. Stating that the country's youth have limited job opportunities in the public sector, the CM said that any attempt to put a substantial section of them at a relative disadvantage will not be in the best interest of society. "I request the Hon’ble Prime Minister to intervene at the earliest to take the necessary corrective steps," Vijayan said.

"Hindi cannot be imposed as the main language of instruction in our higher centres of learning. The State-specific aspects of the educational sector have to be recognised. There cannot be a hasty decision in this matter," the Kerala CM said. He further added that the use of all the national languages specified in the Constitution is to be encouraged.

"I also request that no language may be preferred as a medium of instruction over other languages, lest it should be seen as an imposition. This does not augur well for our cooperative federal setup," Vijayan said in his letter to PM Modi.

It is pertinent to mention that earlier Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin also raised the same issue urging the central government not to force another language war by introducing Hindi. In his official statement, Stalin said, "We should come to the level where all languages are official languages. Do not force another language war on us by imposing Hindi. We urge the Prime Minister and government to stop Hindi imposition and save India's unity."

(With inputs from PTI)