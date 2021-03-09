'Kerala CM Playing Blame Game Over Gold Scam As He Has No Answer To Amit Shah': BJP

The ongoing war of words and exchange of charges between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan grew intense on Tuesday with the BJP lashing out at the CPI(M) government, terming it 'corrupt and communal'.

The two parties that have locked horns ahead of state assembly elections engaged in a spat over a gold smuggling case that includes big names in the Pinarayi Vijayan government.

After Shah posed three questions to the Chief Minister over his alleged connection with kingpin Swapna Suresh, Vijayan hit back saying that Temporary Resident Visa (TRV) falls under the purview of the Union Government, hence the Home Minister should be held responsible for the scam.

"Trivandrum Airport is in complete control of Central Government. How did Trivandrum Airport become a hub of gold smuggling after BJP came to power? Amit Shah should answer it. Not Kerala CM but Amit Shah has the responsibility to answer it," Vijayan said on Monday. READ | After Amit Shah, BJP Min V Muraleedharan demands answers from CM in Kerala gold scam

"CPI(M) hiding its failures, blaming BJP"

Reacting to the remark, BJP has now accused the Chief Minister of playing blame-game over the incident instead of 'admitting to its failure'.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said: "Rather than taking responsibility for the lawlessness and corruption that prevails in the state, the government is targetting the BJP. How did gold smuggling take place in the state? This question raised by Amit Shah has disturbed the Kerala government. Since they have no answer to it, they are shifting the blame on the Opposition party." he added.

Bhatia further alleged that Kerala has become a hub of communal politics and anyone who raises legitimate questions in the state is "targeted by the government for its own failures." He claimed that RSS workers have been brutally murdered in the state as a result of the "communal politics" there.