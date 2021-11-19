Kerala CM Says 'Indian Farmers Scripted Brightest Chapter In History Of Class Struggle'

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Friday that farmers had written one of the brightest chapters in the history of class struggles after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repeal of three farm laws. "The repealing of three farm laws is the victory of the legendary farmers' strike. Indian farmers have written a great page in the history of class struggle for an egalitarian world. Greetings to farmers who fought tirelessly overcoming several challenges," Kerala Chief Minister wrote on Twitter.

The year-long farmers' protest has finally triumphed. Indian farmers have scripted one of the brightest chapters in the history of class struggles. Salutes to the martyrs, farmers and organisations who fought with unmatched resoluteness and undying spirit. #Farmlaws pic.twitter.com/FPVoQzE5Gx — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) November 19, 2021

PM Modi announces repeal of three farm laws

The three farm laws will be repealed by the Centre during the upcoming Winter session of Parliament, said Prime Minister Modi on Friday, 19 November. Farmers had been protesting for a year at Delhi's borders and across the country when he announced the decision. PM Modi addressed the nation in commemoration of Gurpurab, and he urged the farmers who were protesting to return. He stated that the Centre had failed to convince farmers and that a committee comprised of Union and state government officials, farmers, scientists, and economists will be established to improve the MSP's effectiveness.

Prime Minister Modi noted, " The aim of three farm laws was to empower the farmers, especially the small farmers. They should get the appropriate price for their produces and more avenues to sell their produce. This was the demand of farmers, agricultural experts and agricultural economists for a long time. Even earlier, previous governments examined this issue. This time too, there was discussion in the Parliament and these laws were brought in. Crores of farmers across the country and many farm organisations welcomed and supported this. Today, I want to thank all of them."

Three Farm Laws

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act establishes a method for farmers to market their farm products outside the Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs). Any trader with a licence can purchase the produces from the farmers at mutually agreed-upon pricing. The mandi tax levied by state governments will not apply to this transaction of farm products. Farmers can do contract farming and freely market their products under the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act.

