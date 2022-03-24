Kerala CM says SilverLine proj good for state; terms Opposition protests as political conspiracy

New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) Amid intense Opposition protests against the ambitious SilverLine semi-high speed rail project, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday asserted that the project will be good for the state and will create thousands of job opportunities.

Claiming that there are political conspiracies and fake narratives being spread against the project, he said those against it seem to believe that no development is required in the state.

Vijayan, who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on Thursday, said the Prime Minister has assured that he will discuss the project with the railway minister.

While expressing hope that the central government's approvals for the project will come fast, Vijayan stressed that people know the reality.

"No one will be harmed, no one will lose their homes by the project. There will be no uncertainties about compensation," Vijayan said.

His comments also came on a day when many MPs from Kerala were allegedly manhandled by Delhi Police while they were protesting against the SilverLine project at Vijay Chowk here.

Listing out various benefits of the SilverLine project, which is also known as the K-Rail project, Vijayan said that thousands of job opportunities will be created by it.

There are transportation issues in Kerala and existing facilities are inadequate, Vijayan said.

The SilverLine project would cover the 530-kilometre stretch from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod in the state. It would be developed by K-Rail -- a joint venture of the Kerala government and the Ministry of Railways.

The state government is always thinking about the development of the state, Vijayan said. PTI RAM DRR

