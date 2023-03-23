Kerala CM Slams BJP, Says 'party Appeasing Religious Leaders From Christian Community'

Days after a Kerala Bishop extended support to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan accused the party of appeasement towards the Christian community on Wednesday.

Kerala CM said that the saffron party is trying to appease some religious leaders from the minority community.

While addressing a public meeting in Kannur, he said, "Christians are minorities. What is the situation in the country? What about the attacks the Christian Community has to face? Do not you remember the incident when graham stein and his two children were burnt to death."

"What all attacks happened in our neighbouring Karnataka? Last Christmas, we heard what happened in Chhattisgarh. This is all by Sangh Parivar. In other states, the atmosphere is not that like that of Kerala. Kerala is a land of secularism. Here there is no compromise to any kind of communalism. But that is not the situation in other states. Unfortunately, Sangh Parivar is trying hard to appease some religious leaders from the minority community,” he added.

Kerala bishop backs BJP

The comments by the Chief Minister come after Arch Bishop of the Roman Catholic church in Thalassery, Mar Joseph Pamplani made a statement on Sunday, March 19, supporting BJP.

While addressing a meeting of the Catholic farmers’ conference in north Kerala, the Bishop said that believers of the Church will help the BJP in the Centre to elect its first MP in Kerala if the prices of natural rubber are raised.

He also said that there is no point in keeping the country's ruling party away from the church.

He said, “The church has no aversion or untouchable attitude towards the BJP as it's the ruling party of the country. If the BJP agrees to address the framers’ problems, we are ready to vote for BJP,”

'BJP doing this to gain votes', says Kerala CM Vijayan

He alleged that the BJP has been doing this to gain votes and said that the party is reaching out to some religious leaders of the minority community in view of the upcoming polls.

Vijayan said, "In Delhi, we saw the protest by the Christian community. Was it not the protest against the central government? But there will be some people who will fall into tactics. Such people do not include common sentiments. The common sentiment of Kerala is that secularism should be protected. Protection of secularism means strongly opposing communalism."

'RSS biggest example of communalism', says Vijayan

He further said that his government upheld the common sentiment of secularism in Kerala and that BJP cannot execute its agenda in the state so easily.

Kerala CM said, "Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) or Sangh Parivar is the biggest example of communalism. Their political outfit is BJP. They want to take over everywhere. But that is not very easy.”