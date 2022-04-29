Kerala CM Reacts To PM Modi's Fuel VAT Remark; Calls It 'unfortunate, Unreasonable Blame'

Kerala Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan called Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remark on Kerala not reducing fuel tax on petroleum products, unfortunate. CM Vijayan said, "Unfortunate that Kerala is criticised despite not raising fuel taxes since 2016."

Reacting to PM Modi's remark on some states not reducing VAT on petroleum products, CM Pinarayi Vijayan took to his Twitter on Thursday, said, "It should be noted that Kerala has not increased its taxes on petroleum products even once over the last six years."

He attacked the Central Government and said, "Since, 2014 Central government has increased its taxes on petroleum products 14 times and reduced it only 4 times."

Unfortunate that Kerala is criticised despite not raising fuel taxes since 2016. Centre has done so 14 times since 2014. People's sufferings caused by spiraling fuel prices can't be alleviated by unreasonably blaming States. It isn't in tune with Cooperative Federalism's spirit. pic.twitter.com/EGposuuIE1 — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) April 28, 2022

"In 2014, the total excise duty on petrol was Rs. 9.48. It had been gradually increased to Rs. 32.98 and is now Rs. 27.90. The excise duty on diesel had been increased from Rs. 3.56 to Rs. 31.83 and is currently Rs. 21.80. Surcharges and Cesses now make up 15 per cent of the Central Government's total tax revenue. Surcharges and Cesses are not included in the divisible tax pool which are to be shared with the States, according to Article 270 of the Indian Constitution. Taxes have been raised by the Central Government in such a way that they do not fall under the divisible taxes recommended by the Finance Commission," PM Vijayan said in a statement shared on his Twitter handle.

On the "Cooperative Federalism" remark of PM Modi, CM Vijayan said, "People's sufferings caused by spiraling fuel prices can't be alleviated by unreasonably blaming States. It isn't in tune with Cooperative Federalism's spirit."

He further added, "Due to the delay in the disbursement of our revenue share, including GST compensation, States are facing serious financial constraints, on top of the ongoing Covid induced crisis. This is not in line with the basic tenets of Cooperative Federalism. It is unfortunate that a State like Kerala which has never raised taxes even when the Centre has done so 14 times and reduced it only 4."

"The effort to imply that the responsibility of price rise in the country does not fall on the Central Government which is in charge of fiscal management, but on the States, should not have happened within a Federal system. The lives of ordinary people should not be made unbearable. For that, excessive tax hikes should be avoided," CM Vijayan said in a statement.

PM Modi requested states to reduce VAT

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hit out at the opposition over fuel prices. PM Modi, while speaking in a meeting with the Chief Ministers of different states on the COVID-19 situation, spoke about the high fuel prices in India. Speaking in the meeting, PM Modi has now hit out at the opposition over the high fuel prices in the opposition-led states. The PM went on to request states to reduce VAT to bring down the fuel prices.

“To reduce the burden of rising fuel prices, central govt waived off taxes. Some states also reduced taxes, but others didn't provide relief,” PM Modi said while speaking to CMs.

"The Centre reduced the excise duty on fuel prices last November and also requested states to reduce tax. I am not criticising anyone but request Maharashtra, West Bengal, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Jharkhand, and Tamil Nadu to reduce VAT now and give benefits to people," PM Modi said.