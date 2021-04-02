Kerala CM Targets BJP Over CAA; Calls It '1st Step Towards Establishing A Fascist Regime'

With the campaigning for Kerala Assembly elections entering the final phase, the issue of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act has taken the centre stage among political parties in the fray. On Thursday Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi trained guns at the BJP-led NDA, stating that those who are not preferred by the ruling dispensation can end up in the detention camps, under the controversial law.

The former Congress president, who campaigned in various Assembly constituencies across Wayanad and Malappuram districts on Thursday, said he also assured the people of Assam on the issue of CAA, two days ago.

'CAA akin to Myanmar crisis'

Earlier, while addressing a press conference in Kannur, CM Vijayan cited the Myanmar military's crackdown on protesters and said such a scenario can happen anywhere under a fascist regime.

"Let's not be under the false impression that CAA-NRC’s detention camps are meant only for a certain community. Myanmar's example is before us. Anyone who isn't preferred by the ruling dispensation can end up in it. That's how fascism works. Secularism shouldn't be compromised," Vijayan said.

The attacks from the Congress and CPI(M) leaders came a day ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's second visit to Kerala on Friday to address poll rallies. While campaigning in Assam and West Bengal, BJP president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have assured that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, passed by Parliament in 2019, would be implemented in time.

The Central government has maintained that the CAA will grant citizenship to persecuted minorities from Islamic nations including Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. CPI (M)-led LDF and the Congress-headed UDF have led numerous protests across Kerala seeking withdrawal of the CAA, describing it as "discriminatory" and "anti-Muslim."

(With inputs from agency)