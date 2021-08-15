Kerala CM Urges People To Pledge To Liberate India From Shackles Of Inequalities, Poverty

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday, August 15, said that India has achieved many things post Independence. However, he pointed that the country still needs to be 'freed' from the shackles of social and economic inequalities, poverty, racial discrimination, the threat of religious sectarianism and failure to ensure women's safety.

Taking to Twitter, Vijayan urged people to pledge to liberate India from the above-mentioned shackles and "recapture the meaning of freedom in all its glory."

Today, let's take the pledge that we will liberate our country from the shackles of poverty, caste discrimination, gender inequality, communal ideologies, sectarianism & all social injustices to recapture the meaning of freedom in all its glory. Happy #indiaIndependenceday pic.twitter.com/FL0ZoAu4vr — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) August 15, 2021

He also shared a post on his Facebook page in Kannada, where he said that the country has achieved many things. "There is still room for improvement in many areas. Economic and social inequalities are strongly prevailing in the country. Poverty has not been eradicated," he said.

The country is lagging behind in ensuring women's security and freedom, the Chief Minister said, adding that racial discrimination and oppression still continues. Vijayan also stated that religious sectarianism has become a major threat.

"A significant percentage of young people are unemployed. Ordinary people, including farmers, have to struggle for survival," Kerala CM added.

"It was time to reclaim our nationalism, which envisioned liberation, anti-imperialism and equality, and expel fascist nationalism that was sectarian, communal, inhuman and religious," he said.

"Let us pledge to move forward with the necessary political will. The word freedom can be made meaningful. Let us make our country a model of peace and prosperity. Happy Independence Day everyone," Pinarayi Vijayan said.

Independence Day: Kerala CM hoists the national flag

Vijayan hoisted the Tricolour on Sunday marking the 75th year of India's Independence at the Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. As part of the celebration, platoons of the CRPF, Kerala Women Commandos, KAP 1 Battalion and III Battalion, Thiruvananthapuram City Police marched during the parade. After the hoisting ceremony, he said that Kerala is going through a tough situation and urged people to follow COVID-19 guidelines.