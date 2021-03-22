Kerala CM Vijayan Alleges Prominent Congress Leaders Seeking BJP's Help To Reach Assembly

Ahead of the assembly elections, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday claimed that there are some prominent Congress leaders, who are trying to reach the state Assembly with the help of the BJP. He also accused the leaders of vote trading. The 140-seat Kerala Assembly is set to go to polls on April 6, with results to be declared on May 2.

His statement comes days after the Left Democratic Front (LDF) launched its manifesto- that promised 'pension' for homemakers, creation of 40 lakh jobs for the youth and 15,000 startups over the next five years.

“LDF will come to power”- CM Vijayan

r expressed confidence and claimed that according to pre-poll surveys prediction, “LDF will come to power”. Earlier, the party officially released the assembly election campaign slogan-"Yes for sure it's LDF"

"Pre-poll surveys have predicted that LDF will come to power. But I want to tell the Left workers to not get carried away by the figures. It's just an indication. Everyone should work properly to ensure the Left's victory in the polls," CM Vijayan told ANI. READ | Kerala election: Biplab Kumar Deb slams UDF & LDF, claims people tired of 'alternate rule'

Hitting out at the BJP and Congress, Kerala CM Vijayan held them responsible for rising prices of petrol, diesel & cooking gas,

"Prices of petrol, diesel & cooking gas are rising. Congress gave oil companies the right to hike prices. BJP protested against it by riding bullock carts but after they to come power the same is happening. They both don't have any responsibility towards people's issues," CM Vijayan told ANI.

LDF releases manifesto

On March 19, the 900-point manifesto was jointly released by the LDF convenor and CPI (M) state secretary in charge A Vijayaraghavan, CPI Secretary, Kanam Rajendran and a galaxy of other leaders of the Left Democratic Front (LDF), which is seeking a second straight term.

The manifesto promised 'pension' for homemakers, the creation of 40 lakh jobs for the youth and 15,000 startups over the next five years. It also assured raising the social security pension to various categories from the present Rs 1,600 to Rs 2,500 in phases and pledged to increase the income of farmers by 50 per cent. LDF also assured Rs 10,000 crore TransGrid project- that will ensure no power shortage till 2040.

Kerala Assembly Polls

The state of Kerala is all set to go for polls on April 6 before the tenure of the 14th Kerala Assembly comes to an end. A total of 2,67, 88,268 electors will elect the candidates from the 40,771 polling booths for the 15th Legislative Assembly in a single-phase poll. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

Kerala (Single-phase election)

140 seats (14-SC, 2-ST)

40,771 polling stations

Assembly term ending on May 30

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) led by CPI-M comprising left and like-minded parties is fighting the United Democratic Front (UDF) led by Congress and comprising like-minded parties.