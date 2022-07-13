Kerala CM Vijayan Compares RSS With SDPI; 'both Responsible For Violence In State'

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on July 13 compared the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) with the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), by stating that both the organisations are responsible for disturbing the law and order situation in the state, leading to increasing violence. This statement comes in connection with the Kannur bomb blast case.

While reponding to an adjournment motion on the blast, which has been moved by Congress MLA Sunny Joseph, the Kerala CM said, "But they are not in the least suspicious about the activities of extremist elements like the RSS and SDPI who are making a concerted bid to undermine peace in Kerala."

The opposition in the state assembly has been raising their voices against the cases of violence in the state and them not being investigated properly. During the question hours earlier in the day, the CM was responding to all the allegations made by the opposition parties.

Bomb Hurled At RSS Office In Kannur

A bomb was hurled at the RSS office at Payyannur in the Kannur district on Tuesday, July 12, morning. Police sources informed that the office's window panes were shattered. However, no injuries were reported. This bomb attack took place in close proximity to a local police station. Republic TV had accessed the exclusive CCTV footage of the incident showing the exact time when the bomb was thrown at the RSS office. According to the visuals, it seems like multiple bombs were hurled at the office as a major explosion took place following which a thick layer of smoke engulfed the building.

According to the police, the incident occurred in spite of the local police station being very close. Several bombs were hurled at the RSS office as a major explosion occurred, after which a thick layer of smoke engulfed the building.

