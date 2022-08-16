Kerala CM Vijayan Condemns Killing Of CPI(M) Leader In Palakkad; Expresses Condolence

In a recent update in the CPI(M) local committee member murder case in Palakkad, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday, August 15, strongly condemned the late-night killing of a local CPI(M) leader. Reportedly, both the Left party and the BJP are trying to pin the murder blame on each other.

Taking to Facebook, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan strongly condemned the killing of a local CPI(M) leader, who was identified as Shajahan, on Sunday late-night. Chief Minister Vijayan further expressed his condolence over the death of the local committee member.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in his Facebook post said that strict action will be taken against incidents similar to this which disturb the peaceful atmosphere in the state. He further said that Palakkad police officials have been directed to leave no stone unturned in their investigation to nab the culprits.

Police said that according to FIR, the assailants were eight in number and were BJP-RSS workers. One of the police officials said that they are trying to verify which party members are behind the murder. Reportedly, political enmity was the reason behind the killing.

According to sources, assailants have been identified. However, without proper evidence, police officials have taken no one in custody and no arrests have been made.

Political Blame Game

A dramatic turn of events has been witnessed since Monday morning with the eyewitness in question initially claiming the culprits were CPI (M) members and soon turning around to allege that they were RSS workers. The BJP, for its part, contended that the Left party was trying to hide its alleged complicity in the murder.

The CPI(M) state secretariat Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, in a statement, blamed BJP-RSS workers for the killing of its party member Shajahan. He also targeted them for spreading false information through news media that the Left party was responsible for the murder.

Meanwhile, opposing the CPI(M) state secretary’s claims, BJP state secretary C Krishnakumar said the killing was an outcome of divisions within the Left party and that neither his party nor RSS had any role in it.

Congress thereafter came in to support BJP, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K Sudhakaran said that it appeared as if CPI(M) was behind the killing. He also said that while Congress was politically opposed to BJP, that does not mean that the latter can be blamed for everything.

Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly and senior Congress leader V D Satheesan questioned the CPI(M) state secretariat’s claims saying how can he conclude that BJP is behind the killing when the investigation is underway.

Congress leader V D Satheesan said, “Let the police investigate, Earlier, CPI(M) blamed Congress for the attack on AKG Centre, but to date, no evidence has been found against it.”

CPI(M) local committee member's murder case

Local CPI(M) leader Shajahan, a Kunnangadu resident, was killed at around 9:30 PM on Sunday near his house at Marutharode in Palakkad. Local Left leaders said the victim had been out arranging decorations for the Independence Day celebrations when the incident occurred.

According to initial reports, Shajahan was attacked by a group of five to eight people. An eyewitness told the media that it was allegedly RSS workers who had killed the CPI(M) leader. He said that the assailants were earlier members of the Left party and had then moved on to RSS.

CPI(M) district secretary E N Suresh Babu too spoke on similar lines.

He alleged that some RSS workers got into an argument with CPI(M) members over replacing a DYFI flex board with one regarding Sree Krishna Jayanti and the victim tried to resolve the issue. Amidst the arguments, four people left on two bikes and soon returned with weapons and targeted Shajahan, Babu said.