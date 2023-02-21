Kerala CM Vijayan Criticises Centre On Triple Talaq Ban, Adds 'CAA Won't Come In Kerala'

Addressing a public gathering during the inauguration of a state-wide march held by CPI(M)'s Kerala state secretary MV Govindan in Kasaragod district on Monday, February 20, state Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan stoked a fresh controversy criticising the Union Government's decision of banning Triple Talaq. The Minister questioned 'why is Triple Talaq only considered a criminal offence for the Muslim community'.

Kerala Chief Minister said, "Individuals with various religious backgrounds are in this conference. Is it right to prescribe different forms of Punishment for each person based on their religion? For instance, a specific law applies to those who follow one religion, while another law applies to those who follow another religion. Why Triple Talaq was criminalised when Divorce happens in all religions? Why is it a criminal offence for Muslims alone? If a Muslim individual gets a divorce, they get imprisonment."

Reiterating that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will not be implemented in Kerala at any cost, the Chief Minister said, "All of us are Indian citizens, but can we claim that our citizenship is based solely on our religion? Has religion ever been a factor in granting citizenship? I have stated it before, saying it again. CAA won't be implemented in Kerala."

BJP's Tom Vadakkan hits out at Pinarayi Vijayan, "Trying to catch votes'

Hitting out at Pinarayi Vijayan for making a controversial statement, BJP spokesperson Tom Vadakkan said, "The Chief Minister must be aware of what is the difference between Triple Talaq and normal civil procedure of Divorce in a court. There is no comparison. His statements were essentially directed to a target audience to garner votes. There is nothing called a 'backward area' in Kerala, they (people) are all educated. The Chief Minister is in a world of his own. He thinks by making such comments, he can garner the votes of a particular community."

Further, Civil and Human rights activist Brinda Adige said, "He is trying to twist the entire argument and one does not have to look far as to why he is making such remarks. As a Chief Minister, he must understand that Divorce that happens in other religions goes all the way up to the court and the court is a constitutionally set body where they will follow procedures and they follow a process. The court listens in to both sides and everybody has an argument. In the Mulsim religion, Triple Talaq was done just by uttering the word thrice. Pinarayi needs to take back his words."