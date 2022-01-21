Kerala CM Vijayan Writes To PM Modi Over Non-inclusion Of State's Tableau In R-Day Parade

Chief Minister of Kerela Pinarayi Vijayan has written a letter to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday to voice his disappointment over the absence of the state's tableau from the 2022 Republic Day parade. The Kerela CM shared the letter on Twitter stating that he wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the non-inclusion of Kerala's tableau in the Republic Day parade, and requested his quick intervention to have their tableau included in the parade.

In the letter, CM Pinarayi Vijayan wrote, "I am writing this letter to invite your kind attention to the non-inclusion of Kerela's tableau in the coming Republic Day parade. This is the 75th year of our Independence which is being observed as Amrit Mahotsav. I am placing the above fact before your good self as the proposed tableau of Kerela has a strong social message in it and it has very high relevance in contemporary social scenarios."

Wrote to Hon. PM @narendramodi ji on non-inclusion of Kerala's tableau in the Republic Day parade. It featured the great philosopher and social reformer Sree Narayana Guru, who led Kerala's renaissance movement. Sought his urgent intervention to include our tableau in the parade. pic.twitter.com/QpRpKOokNo — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) January 20, 2022

Sree Narayana Guru

Kerela CM claimed that Sree Narayana Guru, who is the famous philosopher and social reformer who spearheaded Kerala's renaissance movement in the previous century, was featured in their tableau. The CM claims that his ideas and activities drew widespread notice, not just in the United States, but around the world.

Vijayan also added that Sree Narayana Guru resisted obscurantist practises that divided people and promoted the ideology of universal brotherhood, freedom, and the right to education for everyone. He also stated in the letter that Kerala's tableaux have previously won awards. He then writes that the message that the tableau may deliver to the country's younger generation is extremely valuable and then requested the Prime Minister for his quick action to have it included in the upcoming Republic Day parade.

Mamata Banerjee had also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Not only Vijayan but West Bengal's Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee had also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier on Sunday, expressing her disappointment with the rejection of the planned West Bengal tableau for the following Republic Day March. She requested that the tableau of West Bengal be included in the parade. According to ANI, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stated that the selection procedure for the tableaux participating in the Republic Day Parade is completely transparent.

(Inputs from ANI)

Image: PTI/ PIB