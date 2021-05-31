Kerala CM Writes To 11 'non-BJP' CMs Over Vaccines; Blames Centre After States Fail To Buy

As India continues to reel under the unprecedented second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said that he has written a letter to 11 'non-BJP' Chief Ministers in the spirit of Cooperative Federalism. While stating that it is quite unfortunate that the Centre absolves itself of its duty to procure vaccine, the Kerala CM demanded that the government should ensure free universal vaccination. "United effort to jointly pursue our genuine demand is the need of the hour so that the Centre acts immediately," Pinarayi Vijayan added.

Wrote to 11 CMs in the spirit of Cooperative Federalism. Quite unfortunate that Centre absolves itself of its duty to procure vaccines, ensure free universal vaccination. United effort to jointly pursue our genuine demand is the need of the hour, so that Centre acts immediately. pic.twitter.com/ILvEFYSpRu — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) May 31, 2021

Kerala CM demands universal free COVID vaccine

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Pinarayi Vijayan said that he has written a letter to Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.

The letter was written by the Kerala Chief Minister and reads, "It is learnt that the Union Government has taken a stand that the States should resort to their own measures to procure COVID-19 vaccine. The supply of the vaccine is scarce when compared to the demand for the same."

Vijayan in the letter further informed that he has already written to PM Modi, pointing out the merits of the Government of India taking the lead in assessing vaccine requirements of the state and float a global tender taking into account the need of all states. It is important to note that vaccine should be provided free of cost considering it as a public good, the access to which shall be denied to none due to lack of financial wherewithal, he added.

This comes after states and a number of CMs made big noises about how they should be allowed to procure vaccines themselves, but then foundered with their approaches and 'global tenders' when allowed to do so. Following this, they've mostly resorted to playing the blamegame again.

Read the full letter here:

COVID-19 situation in Kerala

Kerala so far has recorded over 25,14,279 positive cases, out of which, 22,81,518 have successfully recovered and 8,641 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 19,894 new cases, 29,013 fresh recoveries and 186 deaths have been reported. Curently, the total number of active cases in the state is 2,24,120.

