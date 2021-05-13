Kerala CM Writes To MEA, Asks For Intervention To Ensure Safety Of Indians In Israel

After Kerala's Soumya Santosh, who was working in Israel lost her life, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday wrote a letter to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to ensure the safety of all the citizens. According to the CM's letter, high-level contacts have been made to bring the body back to India. Late Soumya Santosh lost her life as a rocket from Palestinian forces struck her residence.

The CM requested MEA chief S. Jaishankar to intervene in the matter.

"I also request your kind intervention in this matter as well as to ensure the safety of the Indian citizens in the region," wrote Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The Chief Minister also tweeted on the death of the woman and offered heartfelt condolences to her family and friends.

We are in touch with the Indian Embassy in Israel to ensure that the mortal remains of Soumya Santhosh who was killed in Israel is brought back to Kerala and handed over to her family as soon as possible. Heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Soumya. — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) May 12, 2021

Soumya Santosh belonged to the Idukki district in Kerala and sources informed that she was working as a caregiver in Israel's Ashkelon city for the past seven years. Israel's ambassador to India, Ron Malka also mourned the loss and extended condolences. He further wrote that entire Israel is mourning her loss.

Malka also wrote about Soumya's 9-year-old son, Adon who lost his mother.

My heart goes out to her 9-year-old son, Adon, who has lost his mother at such a young age and will have to grow up without her. This evil attack reminds me of little Moses, who also lost his parents during the 2008 #Mumbaiattacks.

May God give them strength and courage🙏 — Ron Malka 🇮🇱 (@DrRonMalka) May 12, 2021

Visuals from the deceased's residence have come out depicting people's distress over the loss.

Kerala: Soumya Santosh, who hailed from Idukki and worked as a caregiver in Israel, was killed in rocket launches on Israel by Palestine amid the ongoing conflicts between the two countries.



Visuals from outside her residence in Keerithodu of Idukki. pic.twitter.com/aV8f5Tpu9O — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2021

Israel-Palestine conflict

The violence that began nearly a month ago has now turned into rocket firing in Jerusalem's Old City near Al-Aqsa. On Tuesday, the Hamas Islamist movement in Gaza fired massive gunfire of rockets at southern Israel where two women including Soumya lost their lives. Hundreds of rockets were fired at Israeli territory and retaliatory airstrikes from Jerusalem on Monday evening. Hamas has targeted the Iron Dome missile defense system with nearly 137 rockets. In retaliation, Israel launched airstrikes in Gaza City in which more than 35 Palestinians have reportedly lost their lives.

Tensions have escalated between both regions and this is the worst violence that has emerged in years. Meanwhile, Israel's President on Wednesday warned of a civil war as Palestinian militants in Gaza continue increasing violence on Israel. Moreover, the US, Russia, UK, EU have urged to restrain from the violence while Germany's Merkel said that Israel has ‘right to self-defense’.

(Inputs from ANI)