Kerala CM Writes To MEA, Asks For Intervention To Ensure Safety Of Indians In Israel

The letter was written after Kerala's Soumya Santosh who worked as a housemaid in Israel's Ashkelon city died on Wednesday due to a Palestinian attack.

Pinarayi Vijayan, Soumya Santosh, S Jaishankar

Image: PTI/ANI


After Kerala's Soumya Santosh, who was working in Israel lost her life, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday wrote a letter to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to ensure the safety of all the citizens. According to the CM's letter, high-level contacts have been made to bring the body back to India. Late Soumya Santosh lost her life as a rocket from Palestinian forces struck her residence. 

The CM requested MEA chief S. Jaishankar to intervene in the matter. 

"I also request your kind intervention in this matter as well as to ensure the safety of the Indian citizens in the region," wrote Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. 

The Chief Minister also tweeted on the death of the woman and offered heartfelt condolences to her family and friends. 

Soumya Santosh belonged to the Idukki district in Kerala and sources informed that she was working as a caregiver in Israel's Ashkelon city for the past seven years. Israel's ambassador to India, Ron Malka also mourned the loss and extended condolences. He further wrote that entire Israel is mourning her loss. 

Malka also wrote about Soumya's 9-year-old son, Adon who lost his mother. 

Visuals from the deceased's residence have come out depicting people's distress over the loss. 

Israel-Palestine conflict

The violence that began nearly a month ago has now turned into rocket firing in Jerusalem's Old City near Al-Aqsa. On Tuesday, the Hamas Islamist movement in Gaza fired massive gunfire of rockets at southern Israel where two women including Soumya lost their lives. Hundreds of rockets were fired at Israeli territory and retaliatory airstrikes from Jerusalem on Monday evening. Hamas has targeted the Iron Dome missile defense system with nearly 137 rockets. In retaliation, Israel launched airstrikes in Gaza City in which more than 35 Palestinians have reportedly lost their lives.

Tensions have escalated between both regions and this is the worst violence that has emerged in years. Meanwhile, Israel's President on Wednesday warned of a civil war as Palestinian militants in Gaza continue increasing violence on Israel. Moreover, the US, Russia, UK, EU have urged to restrain from the violence while Germany's Merkel said that Israel has ‘right to self-defense’.

(Inputs from ANI) 

