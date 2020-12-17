Kerala CM Writes To PM Modi, Asks Him To Intervene In 'roving' Probe By Central Agencies

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has penned a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi raising concerns about the investigation various agencies are doing in connection with gold smuggling. The letter comes on the day after CPIM-led LDF made a big sweep in the local body elections, grabbing a large chunk of the local bodies defeating Congress-led UDF. The letter described the central agencies' investigation as 'roving' and 'fishing'.

After the gold smuggling through the diplomatic channel was exposed in the first week of July, Vijayan had written a letter to the Prime Minister requesting an effective, well-coordinated investigation on July 8. Followed by the letter, Customs, National Investigation Agency, Enforcement Directorate, and finally CBI also came in at different levels. The Chief Minister in his letter first attacked the CBI for its investigation process and stated that their probe was done with 'undue haste' and that the agency didn't seek the consent of the state. To support the claim, Vijayan cited the content of the FIR in which the accused was stated as 'unknown official of the LIFE Mission'.

Here is the full letter:

'No wrongdoing or FCRA violation'

The Chief Minister clarified in the letter that Livelihood Inclusion and Financial Empowerment Mission Project ( LIFE MISSION) was jointly being implemented with the support of the Central government grant through Prime Minister Awas Yojana (PMAS). But, in the case of the Vadakkanchery project, aimed at building homes for 140 homeless and a hospital for women and children, funds were sourced from a Foreign Charity. Chief Minister clarified in his letter that no wrongdoing or FCRA violation has happened in this specific project.

"The life mission has not accepted any foreign contribution," it said. Stating that LIFE Mission has no direct role in the project, Vijayan alleged that CBI's undue haste was even noted by the court which gave an interim stay in the investigation. Next, the Chief Minister lashed out against the Enforcement Directorate. He stated that the ED has 'crossed all limits' by trying to access government files in a short time.

He called the requisition of documents through summons by the ED as roving and it lacked inconsistency in the investigation. To prove his stand Kerala Chief Minister pointed out how investigation kept changing stance on the nature of the money recovered from the gold smuggling prime accused. "Initially, it was stated that it was proceeds of the crime from gold smuggling and later it was mentioned before the court that it was commission received from the contractor ( of LIFE Mission)," the letter stated. Chief Minister also raised his concerns about how the agencies are trying to thwart the flagship projects of the state government including KFON and Masala bonds raised by KIIFB.

He accused that certain officials of the agencies are doing orchestrated campaigns to defame the political leadership of the government of Kerala. He also lashed out against 'selective leaks' to the media, especially some confidential documents like sworn statements recorded before a magistrate. In the concluding part, the Chief Minister has stated that investigation in gold smuggling after five months has not unravelled the source or the end utilization of the gold that was smuggled.

He reasoned it by stating that suspects living abroad have not been apprehended yet. He requested the Prime Minister to intervene in the matter to stop central agencies from tarnishing the state government, prevent loss of credibility of Central agencies, and to prevent actions that lead to demotivate state officer. "This is a serious governance issue for the state government and does not augur well in a democratic and federal polity," he concluded.

