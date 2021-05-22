Kerala CM's Move To Take Minority Welfare Portfolio Irks Muslim League; Vijayan Unruffled

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan created history once again by keeping the Minority Welfare Department portfolio with himself as the newly-elected LDF cabinet was sworn in for the second consecutive time on May 20. Pinarayi Vijayan's decision to keep the important portfolio makes him the first Kerala CM to do so after the origin of the department under the General Administration Department in 2008 during the then LDF government, headed by V S Achuthanandan. However, Pinarayi Vijayan's move was reportedly criticised by Muslim groups, who took to social media to express disappointment over the CM's move.

Kerala CM's move to keep Minority Affairs portfolio irks Muslim groups

The Indian Union Muslim League, in particular, targeted CM Vijayan for 'insulting Muslims' by promising the portfolio to a leader of their community and then snatching it away. Responding to IUML's charges, CM Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters on Friday that the Muslim community had faith in him and claimed that he had everyone's support in handling the minority portfolio. The Kerala CM also rejected reports of taking the Minority Welfare Department under his wing owing to a demand from the Christian community and said that the decision to allocate the portfolio to the Chief Minister was taken following a general understanding reached during the discussion on allocation of portfolios among ministers.

"Everyone knows that they have faith in me and the government. The Muslim League does not have sole authority over Muslims", CM Pinarayi Vijayan said.

Further, CM Vijayan praised former Minority Affairs Minister KT Jaleel and said he had 'efficiently' handled the department. It is pertinent to note that KT Jaleel was forced to resign from the cabinet earlier this year after the Lokayukta found him guilty of nepotism and recommended that he steps down for abusing the power of his office. KT Jaleel became the fifth minister in the erstwhile LDF 1.0 government to quit and the second to quit based on nepotism charges.

Welcoming CM Vijayan's decision, the Kerala Catholic Bishops Council (KCBC), an influential body of Catholic Bishops in the state, said a large section of the minority community had been demanding that the Chief Minister handle the portfolio. "We welcome the decision of the Chief Minister", KCBC spokesman Fr Jacob Palackappilly said.

The Minorities Welfare Department is the nodal agency for implementing both central and state schemes and projects. The Kerala State Minority Commission, Kerala State Minority Development Finance Corporation, Madrassa Teachers Welfare Fund, Coaching Centre for Minority Youth are the main functionaries of the department. It also implements various projects and development programmes for the welfare of minority communities like Muslims, Christians, Buddhists, Sikhs, Jains and Parsis.

(With PTI inputs)