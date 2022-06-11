Kerala CM's Security Beefed Up Amid Protests Over Gold Smuggling Case

After the opposition said that it will intensify its protest if no action is taken in the gold smuggling scam case in the wake of allegations levelled by Swapna Suresh against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the security of the CM has now been beefed up, reported ANI.

Earlier in the day, Kerala BJP President K Surendran asserted that the agencies investigating should do a thorough probe in the matter. In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, the Kerala BJP chief stated that Swapna Suresh has given 164 statements before the court against Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan which need to be taken into consideration. He further warned that BJP will intensify its protest if no action is taken in the gold smuggling scam case.

Allegations levelled by Swapna Suresh in Kerala gold smuggling case

Swapna Suresh raised the allegation before the media in Kochi on Tuesday after giving her statement before a local court, as per section 164 of CrPC in a money laundering case, that came up during the probe into gold smuggling. As a former executive secretary at the consulate, she had pointed out how she was contacted by Sivasankar, the Principal Secretary of CM Vijayan, during his visit to Dubai back in 2016.

"Sivasankar told me that the CM had forgotten to carry a bag, which needed to be taken to Dubai. When the bag was brought to the consulate (in Thiruvananthapuram), we scanned it and realised that it contained currency. I cannot reveal everything about my statement before the court,” she had said.

Furthermore, she spoke about the utensils used for cooking ‘biryani’ that were sent to the Cliff House (the official residence of the CM) from the consulate. “So, Biryani being edible, food item has a minimum weight...but the vessels had unusual weight...Also, they were delivered without any security checks or protocol arrangements, upon the instructions- the time & date fixed by M Sivashankar," she had said.

The Kerala gold scam dates back to July 2020, when Customs officials seized 30 kg of gold worth Rs 15 crore at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport from a diplomatic cargo addressed to a person in the UAE Consulate.