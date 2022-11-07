Last Updated:

Kerala Cong & BJP Youth Wings Demand Sacking Of T'puram 'youngest Mayor' Alleging Nepotism

BJP Yuva Morcha and Youth Congress workers protested in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram accusing the 'country's youngest Mayor' Arya Rajendran of nepotism.

On Monday, dramatic scenes unfolded outside the Thiruvananthapuram corporation as BJP Yuva Morcha and Youth Congress workers staged a massive protest accusing the 'country's youngest Mayor' of nepotism. A leaked letter from the Mayor's office to the CPI(M) District Secretary invited cadres to take up 295 temporary vacancies available at the Thiruvananthapuram corporation. 

Heavy police personnel was deployed in Kerala’s capital outside the corporation office where BJP Yuva Morcha and Youth Congress workers had gathered to protest against Mayor Arya Rajendran. Six rounds of tear gas and several rounds of water cannons were used by police officials to disperse the protestors. 

A letter, allegedly written by Thiruvananthapuram Corporation Mayor Arya Rajendran to a CPI(M) district secretary Anavoor Nagappan asking the priority list of party cadres to be appointed in temporary posts in the civic body, has kicked up a huge political controversy in Kerala with opposition Congress and BJP demanding her immediate resignation.

Arya Rajendran calls the letter 'fake'

However, Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran called the leaked letter fake and the District Secretary Anavoor Nagappan also denied receiving any such letter. Arya Rajendran said that she did not sign any such letter.

As per reports, Rajendran, in the letter dated November 1, purportedly informed that the CPI(M)-ruled city corporation had decided to appoint employees in various posts in connection with its health wing on a daily wage basis.

The 23-year-old Mayor purportedly requested the party district secretary to provide the priority list of cadres to be appointed by November 16, the last date for submission of applications.

Meanwhile, reacting to the controversy, CPI(M)’s Anavoor Nagappan said such a letter did not come to his notice and there was no need for the Mayor to write a letter like that.

