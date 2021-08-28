Kerala Cong Slams CPI (M) For Glorifying Joseph Stalin; Urges Party To Remove His Pictures

Slamming the ruling CPI (M) in Kerala, the Congress condemned the communist party for using pictures of Joseph Stalin in their party offices, even as recent reports reveal the evidence of the death of those who were purportedly slaughtered during his reign in Ukraine.

VD Satheesan, the state Assembly's Leader of the Opposition, claimed that the communist party's past was one of dictatorship and genocide, and that the news of the discovery of bones had shocked everyone, In a Facebook post, he claimed that Pol Pot, the former Communist ruler of Cambodia, was the person who killed the most people in the world, followed by Stalin and Adolf Hitler. He condemned the communist party for glorifying the image of a person who is accused of killing thousands of people.

He claimed that the skeletons discovered in Ukraine were the frightening face of anti-democratic and tyrannical communist ideology's past. After displaying Stalin portraits in CPI(M) party offices, he said that the leaders of Kerala's Communist parties continue to idolise Stalin, who is accused of massacring 15 lakh people.

“If the Communist party leaderships in the state can recognise the value of democracy, they should be prepared to remove the images of a dictator like Stalin from their offices,” Satheesan said.

Kerala Congress chief slams CM Pinarayi Vijayan on surging COVID cases

Amidst surging cases of COVID-19 in Kerala, concerns over the spread of the virus are growing louder. Slamming the Kerala government for its inability to mitigate the surging COVID-19 cases, Kerala Congress Chief, PT Thomas recently claimed that the state administration has failed to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Day by day, Covid cases are increasing in Kerala. Yesterday, more than 31,000 cases were reported and India reports about 50,000 if we look at stats, that's more than 50 per cent of Covid cases coming from Kerala. Earlier the government claimed that it was doing well and taking action. But now, the real picture is out and it shows that it is an utter failure of the state government in tackling COVID 19," Thomas said on Thursday.