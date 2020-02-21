Kerala Congress(J) To Officially Split After Disagreement Of Two Factions On Merger Plans

The Kerala Congress (Jacob) is all set for a split into two groups formally. This comes after the leaders of two factions led by Anup Jacob and former MLA Johnny Nelloore held separate meetings here on Friday and flayed each other. According to reports, Nelloore and Anup have not been on the best of terms for a long time now.

According to reports, the meeting led by Anoop Jacob group was held at the state committee office of the party while Johny Nelloore held his group's meeting at the public library hall in Kottayam. As per reports the reason for the split is said to be as Nelloore was ready for the party's merger with that of Kerala Congress (Mani) faction led by legislator PJ Joseph and Anup was opposed to this merger. The merger is now expected to take place on February 29 at Kochi.

READ | Kerala: Cong MLA Calls Vigilance Raids 'politically Motivated' To Tarnish His Image

READ | Kerala CM Condoles Death Of People In TN Accident

About Kerala Congress (J) & Kerala Congress (M)

The Kerala Congress (J) was formed in 1993 by Anup's father TM Jacob after breaking from the Kerala Congress (Mani). Anup is the lone party legislator at present, while Nelloore -- a long- time aide of TM Jacob -- is the party chairman. TM Jacob, a former state minister, passed away while in office in 2011. His Assembly constituency Piravom in Ernakulam district has since been represented by Anup Jacob. Kerala Congress (Mani), formed in 1979, is also headed for a split between factions led by Joseph and Mani's son and Rajya Sabha member Jose K Mani.

READ | Not A Single Rifle Missing From SAFB: Kerala Govt To HC

READ | Gokulam Kerala Hopeful Ahead Of Away Game Against Neroca FC