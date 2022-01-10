Kerala Congress Alleges CM Pinarayi Vijayan Of Pushing SilverLine Project For 'commission'

In a massive allegation, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President K Sudhakaran said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wants to earn commission from SilverLine semi high-speed rail project. The opposition party in the state including Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and Congress have been opposing the project claiming that it is dangerous to the public interest and indicating that a high level of corruption is involved.

Kerala Congress slams CM Pinarayi Vijayan over SilverLine rail project:

"We see the SilverLine issue as a matter of life and death for Kerala. Not even one per cent can justify this plan. It is arrogant for the Kerala government to say that the project will be implemented. The Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the SilverLine has not yet been seen. From the very beginning, the government has been deceiving the people. The people of Kerala will not benefit from this project except disaster. We will fight against this project legally till the end," Sudhakaran said.

Congress alleges CM Vijayan of being 'transparent and dishonest'

The Congress leader further asked 'What is the agenda of the Chief Minister?'

"What document is in the hands of the Chief Minister to convince the people? This government has a target. What is the agenda of the Chief Minister? The Chief Minister has an agenda that is not transparent and dishonest. This Chief Minister has a plus point that no other Chief Minister has; he holds a doctorate in purchasing commission. We firmly believe that his goal is to get the Commission on this project. If not, he has to convince us. Is Pinarayi Vijayan a dictator? The CPIM is a degenerate party whose policies change from time to time," he added.

Kerala CM's take on SilverLine project:

Assuring that the project would be implemented, the Chief Minister had asserted, "The government will not go back from implementing development activities. It is not right to abandon the SilverLine project because some people are protesting. It is the duty of the government to lead the state to progress. It is not the duty of the government to give in to the opposition. The state should progress from time to time".

The Chief Minister has also rejected the allegations of the project being harmful to the environment. He also denied the arguments that the project will cause major flooding.

(With ANI inputs)