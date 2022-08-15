After the Prime Minister's rousing speech at the Red Fort on the 75 Independence Day, the Kerala Congress resorted to politics and hit out at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Taking to Twitter, the Kerala Congress responded to PM Modi's attack on 'dynastic politics' (pariwarwad), and said that there was a need to 'free the country from Sangh Pariwaad.'

"There's a real need to raise awareness against these corrupt termites in power who eat and sell whatever we've built as a country in the last 75 years!" the party tweeted.

Right. We need to free the country from SANGH PARIVAARWAAD. There's a real need to raise awareness against these corrupt termites in power who eat and sell whatever we've built as a country in the last 75 years! https://t.co/HQm6fd64Yi — Congress Kerala (@INCKerala) August 15, 2022

PM Modi launches attack on dynast politics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, addressed the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 75th Independence Day and pointed out two challenges - corruption and pariwarwad (dynastic politics) - that the country is facing and needs to overcome.

"When I talk of nepotism and familism, people think I am just talking about politics. No, unfortunately, that evil of the political sphere has nurtured familism in every institution of India," PM Modi said.

"On one side there are those people who don't have a place to live and on the other, there are people who have no place to keep things they have stolen. We need to fight corruption with all our might," the Prime Minister stressed.

Talking about steps taken to fight this corruption, PM Modi said that in the last eight years, due to direct benefit transfer through Aadhaar, mobile, and other technological advancements, Rs 2 lakh crore, which would have ended in the wrong hands, have been used for development.

"The people who looted banks in the previous governments and ran away, their properties have been seized and attempts are made to bring them back. We are trying to recover from those who looted the country. Corruption is eating the country like termites. I'm fighting against it, but I need the support of 130 crore people of the country so that I can win this war," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said that awareness needs to be raised against 'pariwarwad' to realise the strength of our institutions and to take the country forward on the basis of merit.